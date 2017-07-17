Home > Celebrities >

#ManCrushMonday :  Bolanle Ninalowo, handsome as they come

Bolanle spent his first 15 years in Nigeria before leaving for Chicago where he also spent another 15 years.

(Instagram)

Today's man crush features Nollywood star Bolanle Ninalowo!

Tall, big and handsome, Ninalowo is an actor from Ikorodu Lagos, Nigeria. Born on May 7, Bolanle spent his first 15 years in Nigeria before leaving for Chicago where he also spent another 15 years and graduated from Devry University with a degree in Accounting and a masters degree in Marketing from Keller graduate school of management all in Chicago.

(Instagram)

For years, we have watched Ninalowo in productions like "Husbands of Lagos," "The Guardian," "Walking Away," "Baby Shower" among others and we know what he was capable of.

(Instagram)

But he sent us reeling with his role in 2017 movie, "Picture Perfect". As the area boy, Jobe, he finds a way to challenge our perception of him as an actor delivering an engaging and exciting performance.

We love Bolanle and hope you do too!

