Maheeda :  Singer says getting pregnant at 17 was the first thing she did right

Maheeda with daughter, Divine Sam play

Popular nudist and singer Maheeda talks about getting pregnant at 17 in a new Instagram post.

The mum of one took to Instagram today, Monday, July 10, 2017, writing, “The first thing I ever did right in my life (getting pregnant at early age) felt like a big mistake in the beginning."

Maheeda's daughter, Divine play

Maheeda's daughter, Divine

(lindaikejisblog)

 

"Make your mistakes, it’s okay just take the responsibility, you will be fine.

Maheeda whose real name is Caroline Sam had her daughter when she was 17 and living in Port Harcourt. The father of her child was an expatriate based in Port Harcourt at the time, making her daughter mixed race.

Maheeda may be a lot of things that most Nigerians frown on, but she doesn't take her role as a mother for granted.

The singer has been made infamous for her nudes which she has been very liberal with, a fact her German husband, has no problem with.

Maheeda is also known to do as she pleases, going as far as to reveal that she would be charging a 250 Euro for Face time sessions with her.

