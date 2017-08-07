Nigerian pop sensation D'banj who got married in a private marriage ceremony in 2016, has said why he hid his marriage from the public.

In an interview with THE BEAT 99.9 FM on Thursday, August 3, 2017, D'banj said he kept his marriage a secret because he didn't want the complications of a celebrity relationship.

"I decided to keep my marriage to Didi a secret because based on experience relationships like this get mixed with media hypes and speculations and then it becomes complicated," said D'banj.

"I want to thank my close friends, parent and families for keeping this secret. You know the pressure to get married was this high and mum told me she wants to see the girl I am dating and would want to marry. I told her that there was this babe and we didn't want to marry yet but she insisted that she was the one for me that we should have a small ceremony and the rest is history. I'm glad I listened to her" further said the pop singer.

On June 2, 2016, it was widely reported that D'banj had gotten married to a woman known as Lineo Didi Kilgrow. No photo and video of the wedding have been seen online.

On Friday, May 26, 2017, D'banj revealed to the world that he was a father of a baby boy on his Instagram page.

He shared the photo of his first child and captioned it "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."

D'banj has opened an Instagram account for his son called @danieldthird. The pop singer is emulating DJ Khaled's public display of affection to his son Asahd on social media to some extent.

His son has 'dropped' comments on some of his father's pictures.