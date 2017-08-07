Home > Celebrities >

D'banj :  Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secret

D'banj Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secret

D'banj talks about why he didn't make his relationship and marriage public.

  • Published:
D'banj's mum played a huge role in him settling down play

D'banj

(D'banj/Instagram)

Nigerian pop sensation D'banj who got married in a private marriage ceremony in 2016, has said why he hid his marriage from the public.

In an interview with THE BEAT 99.9 FM on Thursday, August 3, 2017, D'banj said he kept his marriage a secret because he didn't want the complications of a celebrity relationship.

"I decided to keep my marriage to Didi a secret because based on experience relationships like this get mixed with media hypes and speculations and then it becomes complicated," said D'banj.

D'banj finally opens up on his marriage play

D'banj

(D'banj/Instagram)

 

"I want to thank my close friends, parent and families for keeping this secret. You know the pressure to get married was this high and mum told me she wants to see the girl I am dating and would want to marry. I told her that there was this babe and we didn't want to marry yet but she insisted that she was the one for me that we should have a small ceremony and the rest is history. I'm glad I listened to her" further said the pop singer.

On June 2, 2016, it was widely reported that D'banj had gotten married to a woman known as  Lineo Didi Kilgrow. No photo and video of the wedding have been seen online.

  play (YNaija )

ALSO READ: D'banj claims new record label is worth over $100M

On Friday, May 26, 2017, D'banj revealed to the world that he was a father of a baby boy on his Instagram page.

He shared the photo of his first child and captioned it "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."

D'banj and son, Daniel III play

D'banj and son, Daniel III

(Instagram)

 

D'banj has opened an Instagram account for his son called @danieldthird. The pop singer is emulating DJ Khaled's public display of affection to his son Asahd on social media to some extent.

DJ Khaled with son, Asahd play

DJ Khaled with son, Asahd

(instagram)

 

His son has 'dropped' comments on some of his father's pictures.

D'banj - It's Not a Lie [Official Video] ft. Wande Coal, Harrysong
