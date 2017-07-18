Beyonce's mother shares meaning behind one of the twins' names 'Rumi'

Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, might have let the cat out of the bag already with the meaning behind one of the twin's names, Rumi Carter.

Recall that Beyonce introduced her babies to the world on Friday, July 14, 2017, as Sir and Rumi Carter. And on Sunday, July 16, 2017, her mother Tina Lawson took to Instagram to educate members of the Beyhive on their classic mystical verse.

"This is poetry by the 13 th century poet "Rumi" it's not only beautiful but logical love number three Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole," Tina wrote alongside the poem.

Apparently, Rumi was an iconic 13th-century Persian poet and philosopher who dedicated his life to art, spirituality and above all love.

Rumi, which is Persian shorthand for West or Rome, was born in 1207 in present-day Afghanistan, the son of a jurist and a mystic. The Islamic scholar wrote poems that collapsed boundaries between truth and poetry, mind and body, divine and human love.