Simi and Adekunle Gold are definitely dropping subliminal couple goals when we aren't watching.

Simi shared this adorable throw back photo of herself on set of 'No forget' with Adekunle Gold via Instagram on July 28, 2017.

"When niggas be wanting what u got. Lol. frowbeck #noforget," she wrote.

There have been rumours the duo have been in a relationship for quite a while now. Back in January 2016, they were both spotted at the La Campagne Tropicana resort in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold said he wrote his hit song 'Orente' for Simi. A fan asked the songbird if she inspired Adekunle Gold to write the song 'Orente'. Before she could reply, the YBNL artist immediately jumped on the tweet with a reply saying, "I wrote it for her."

Recall that Simi and Adekunle Gold have been rumoured to be in a torrid romance. The duo are currently in a relationship but are keeping it away from the public eye.