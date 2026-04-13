Lassa fever is spreading again in Nigeria — Here’s how to protect yourself
Lassa fever is a viral illness, commonly called "rat fever", that is spreading again across Nigerian states, with over 109 casualties recorded until the start of 2026.
The illness is caused by contact with the Mastomys rat and is primarily spread through eating food or touching surfaces contaminated by rat urine or droppings.
Protect yourself by keeping your home clean, storing food properly in sealed containers and other practices.
Recently, cases of Lassa fever have spiked across several Nigerian states. As per the latest report published on Pulse Nigeria, there have been more than 109 casualties until the start of 2026.
The epidemic has started spreading to different regions. In a previous report, Nigeria recorded 75 deaths within just a few weeks earlier this year.
What is Lassa Fever?
Lassa fever is a viral illness that is common in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. It is sometimes called “rat fever” because a particular type of rat is the main carrier.
The disease can be mild in some people, but in serious cases, it can be life-threatening, especially if not treated early.
What causes Lassa fever?
Lassa fever is caused by contact with the common rodent found in many Nigerian homes, the Mastomys rat.
You can get infected through:
Eating food contaminated by rat urine or droppings
Touching contaminated surfaces
Poor food storage
In rare cases, contact with an infected person
This is why outbreaks are more common in areas with poor sanitation or where food is not properly stored.
Common symptoms of Lassa fever
Symptoms don’t always show immediately. They usually appear 1 to 3 weeks after infection.
Watch out for:
Fever
Headache
Weakness or tiredness
Sore throat
Vomiting
Chest pain
In severe cases, symptoms may include:
Bleeding (nose, mouth, or eyes)
Difficulty breathing
Persistent vomiting
According to the World Health Organisation, severe cases can become life-threatening if not treated quickly.
How to protect yourself from Lassa fever
This is the most important part. The good news is that Lassa fever is preventable if you take the right steps:
1. Keep your environment clean
Rats thrive in dirty environments. Clean your surroundings often and dispose of waste properly.
2. Store food properly
Use sealed containers. Avoid leaving food open where rats can access it.
3. Avoid drying food outside
Air drying might expose your food to rodents.
4. Block entry points
Seal holes, cracks, and openings in your home to prevent rats from entering.
5. Practise good hygiene
Wash your hands regularly, especially before eating.
6. Avoid contact with rats
Do not touch dead or live rodents with your bare hands.
Experts warn Nigerians to be careful with food
Following the outbreak, health advocates are also using social media to warn Nigerians about everyday risks.
Recently, popular health influencer Aproko Doctor warned against consuming improperly stored food, particularly garri, which rodents can easily contaminate.
“Please, be careful before you drink garri this period. There's a Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria. If a rat has touched your garri or you're not sure, THROW IT AWAY because rats can contaminate your garri with the Lassa virus.
Please, be careful before you drink garri this period. There's a Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria— Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) April 11, 2026
If rat has touched your garri or you're not sure, THROW IT AWAY because rats can contaminate your garri with Lassa virus
Not all fever is malaria, it could be Lassa
Stay safe abeg
His warning points to the fact that contaminated food remains one of the primary ways the virus spreads.
When should you seek medical help?
Don’t ignore symptoms. Please visit a hospital promptly if you notice:
Persistent fever that doesn’t go away
Unusual bleeding
Severe weakness
Early treatment significantly increases your chances of survival.
Quick safety checklist
If you remember nothing else, remember this:
Keep your home clean
Store food in sealed containers
Wash your hands regularly
Avoid contact with rodents
Seek medical help early
Lassa fever is serious, but it is also preventable.
As cases in Nigeria continue to rise, staying informed and taking simple precautions can significantly impact the situation.
Protecting yourself starts with everyday habits: cleanliness, proper food storage, and quick action when symptoms appear.
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