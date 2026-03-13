HIV Prevention Drug that Costs ₦58,000 Annually is Now Available in Nigeria

Nigeria has received Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention injection taken twice a year. Health officials say the breakthrough could transform HIV prevention and reduce new infections across the country.

Nigeria has taken a significant step in its fight against HIV. The country has officially received Lenacapavir, a long-acting injection designed to help prevent HIV infection.

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The announcement was confirmed by Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, who approved the introduction of the drug into the country’s HIV prevention programme. The initiative is supported by the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest funders of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes.

For many health experts, this moment feels like a turning point. Unlike traditional HIV prevention pills that must be taken every day, Lenacapavir is administered just twice a year. That alone changes a lot, because daily medication can be difficult for many people to maintain, especially those facing stigma, limited access to healthcare, or unstable living conditions.

What is Lenacapavir?

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Lenacapavir is designed for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a treatment for people who are HIV-negative but at risk of contracting the virus.

Instead of taking tablets daily, patients receive a long-acting injection every six months. The drug then works continuously in the body to block HIV from replicating if exposure occurs.

Public health experts say long-acting prevention tools like this could improve adherence significantly. In other words, more people are likely to stay protected because they don’t have to remember daily medication.

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Nigeria’s HIV Burden

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Nigeria still carries one of the largest HIV burdens in the world. According to national estimates, about 1.9 million people are living with HIV in the country , and thousands of new infections occur each year.

At a time when prevention programmes are under strain, a drug that only needs to be taken twice a year offers something practical. Health officials say it could make protection easier for many people who struggle with daily pills.

Dr Adebobola Bashorun, National Coordinator of the National HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STDs Control Programme, described the arrival of Lenacapavir as more than just another medical shipment. He said,

By expanding prevention options and strengthening service delivery, we are taking decisive steps to reduce new HIV infections and improve health outcomes across the country.

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He added that health authorities are already working with partners and stakeholders to ensure the safe rollout of the injection across Nigeria.

Affordable Access for Developing Countries

One of the biggest barriers to new HIV treatments has always been cost. But Lenacapavir is expected to be distributed more widely through voluntary licensing agreements with generic manufacturers.

Under the arrangement, the injection could be made available in Nigeria and 119 other low- and middle-income countries at an estimated cost of around $40 (₦58,000) per person annually.

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That pricing could dramatically expand access.

What Comes Next

The next step is careful rollout. Health officials will introduce Lenacapavir into existing HIV prevention programs, particularly targeting populations at higher risk of infection.

If implemented successfully, experts believe the injection could help close long-standing gaps in HIV prevention.

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