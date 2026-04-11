Avoid these 10 foods at night if you want good sleep
You may not realise it, but your late-night snack could be the reason you’re lying awake at 2 a.m.
While many people point to stress, their smartphone, or even their mattress, studies show that poor nighttime eating habits can contribute significantly to poor sleep quality.
Your body naturally slows down at night because your digestion, metabolism, and even brain activity begin to prepare for rest.
Some foods stimulate your brain, others trigger acid reflux, and some even cause blood sugar spikes that wake you up in the middle of the night.
According to research, poor nighttime eating habits are strongly linked to reduced sleep quality, insomnia, and frequent wake-ups.
So, if you're looking for ways to improve the quality of your sleep, these are the 10 worst foods you should avoid at night.
Read Next: Taking your phone to the toilet causes infections and other health risks, according to medicine
1. Caffeinated foods (Coffee, tea, soft drinks)
Coffee and colas are among the most popular foods disrupting sleep because caffeine blocks the production of adenosine, a brain chemical that helps sleep.
According to several studies, caffeine stays in the body for 6-8 hours, making it capable of disrupting your sleep.
Better alternative:
Herbal teas (chamomile tea or peppermint tea)
Warm milk
2. Heavy Meals
The majority of popular Nigerian dinners are simply too heavy for late-night eating. For instance, pounded yams with egusi or ogbono, beans and garri or bread, and bread and butter in large portions.
It’s best to stick to light meals.
3. Alcohol
Alcohol (beer, palm wine, and spirits) might make you feel sleepy at first, but it actually disrupts your sleep cycle. It reduces REM sleep, the deep stage your body needs for memory, recovery, and mental clarity. It can also cause frequent wake-ups during the night.
Better alternative:
Water or fresh juice
4. Spicy Foods
If you love peppery meals like pepper soup or extra spicy stew, stay away from them at night because they might disagree with your stomach.
Spicy foods can:
Trigger heartburn
Increase body temperature
Cause indigestion
All of these make it harder to fall and stay asleep.
Better alternative:
Mild, well-seasoned meals
Light soups
5. High-Fat or Fried Foods (Fast Food, fried chicken, fried yam, burgers)
Fatty foods take longer to digest, which keeps your digestive system active when it should be slowing down.
This can lead to:
Bloating
Discomfort
Restless sleep
Better alternative:
Grilled or baked foods
Lean proteins like chicken or fish
6. Sugary Snacks and Sweets
Eating sugar before bed causes a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash. This rollercoaster can:
Wake you up at night
Increase hunger
Disrupt sleep hormones
Better alternative:
Fruits like bananas
Yoghurt (unsweetened)
READ NEXT: 110-Year-Old Turkish Woman Says ‘Drinking Lots of Yogurt’ Is the Secret to Long Life — This Is Why You Should Listen to Her
7. Acidic Foods (Tomatoes, Citrus Fruits)
Foods such as oranges and tomato soup increase stomach acid, leading to acid reflux, particularly if consumed before lying down. As a result, it causes:
Heartburn
Discomfort
Disturbance in sleep
Better Alternatives:
Oatmeal
Bananas
8. Red Meat and Heavy Protein
Protein is beneficial, but consuming large portions late at night is detrimental. Red meat is difficult to digest and will occupy your body when it should be resting.
Better alternatives:
Eggs and Turkey (Lighter sources of protein)
Plant-based protein (Legumes)
9. Cruciferous Vegetables (Broccoli, Cabbage)
These vegetables offer numerous health benefits but shouldn't be consumed at night since they contain more fibre, making them difficult to digest. They may cause:
Gas
Bloating
Indigestion
Better alternatives:
Cooking the vegetables makes them easier to digest
Leafy Greens
10. A Large Amount of Water
Drinking water daily is crucial, but consuming too much water at night can be counterproductive. Consuming a lot of water increases nocturia, interfering with your sleep.
Better alternatives:
Drinking water during the day is ideal
Taking small amounts of water in small sips if necessary
What Should You Eat Before Bed Instead?
If you’re hungry at night, don’t starve yourself; just choose wisely. Eat foods like:
Bananas (rich in magnesium and potassium)
Oatmeal (supports melatonin production)
Greek yoghurt (contains tryptophan)
Almonds (help relax muscles)
Warm milk (linked to better sleep)
Good sleep isn’t just about your bedtime routine but also about what’s on your plate. Eating the wrong food at night can disrupt your sleep cycle, cause digestive discomfort and keep your brain alert when it should be winding down.
If you want deeper, more restful sleep, start by avoiding these 10 worst foods to eat before bed and replacing them with lighter options listed above.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-