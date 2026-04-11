Avoid these 10 foods at night if you want good sleep

Avoid these 10 foods at night if you want good sleep

Avoid these 10 foods at night if you want good sleep

Struggling to sleep at night? What you eat before bed could be the reason. Late-night meals, especially heavy, spicy, sugary, or caffeinated foods, can disrupt your body’s natural sleep cycle, leading to poor rest and frequent wake-ups.

You may not realise it, but your late-night snack could be the reason you’re lying awake at 2 a.m.

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While many people point to stress, their smartphone, or even their mattress, studies show that poor nighttime eating habits can contribute significantly to poor sleep quality.

Your body naturally slows down at night because your digestion, metabolism, and even brain activity begin to prepare for rest.

Some foods stimulate your brain, others trigger acid reflux, and some even cause blood sugar spikes that wake you up in the middle of the night.

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So, if you're looking for ways to improve the quality of your sleep , these are the 10 worst foods you should avoid at night.

1. Caffeinated foods (Coffee, tea, soft drinks)

A cup of black coffee

Coffee and colas are among the most popular foods disrupting sleep because caffeine blocks the production of adenosine, a brain chemical that helps sleep.

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According to several studies, caffeine stays in the body for 6-8 hours , making it capable of disrupting your sleep.

Better alternative:

Herbal teas (chamomile tea or peppermint tea)

Warm milk

2. Heavy Meals

A plate of pounded yam and egusi soup

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The majority of popular Nigerian dinners are simply too heavy for late-night eating. For instance, pounded yams with egusi or ogbono, beans and garri or bread, and bread and butter in large portions.

It’s best to stick to light meals.

3. Alcohol

An amber-colored alcoholic beverage, likely whiskey, from a bottle into a clear rocks glass

Alcohol (beer, palm wine, and spirits) might make you feel sleepy at first, but it actually disrupts your sleep cycle. It reduces REM sleep, the deep stage your body needs for memory, recovery, and mental clarity. It can also cause frequent wake-ups during the night.

Better alternative:

Water or fresh juice

4. Spicy Foods

A serving of Assorted Meat Pepper Soup in a white bowl.

If you love peppery meals like pepper soup or extra spicy stew , stay away from them at night because they might disagree with your stomach.

Spicy foods can:

Trigger heartburn

Increase body temperature

Cause indigestion

All of these make it harder to fall and stay asleep.

Better alternative:

Mild, well-seasoned meals

Light soups

5. High-Fat or Fried Foods (Fast Food, fried chicken, fried yam, burgers)

A serving of roasted chicken and french fries on a white plate.

Fatty foods take longer to digest, which keeps your digestive system active when it should be slowing down.

This can lead to:

Bloating

Discomfort

Restless sleep

Better alternative:

Grilled or baked foods

Lean proteins like chicken or fish

6. Sugary Snacks and Sweets

A variety of iced soft drinks in glass tumblers, including cola, orange soda, and other flavoured beverages.

Eating sugar before bed causes a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash. This rollercoaster can:

Wake you up at night

Increase hunger

Disrupt sleep hormones

Better alternative:

Fruits like bananas

Yoghurt (unsweetened)

7. Acidic Foods (Tomatoes, Citrus Fruits)

A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice surrounded by whole and halved oranges.

Foods such as oranges and tomato soup increase stomach acid, leading to acid reflux, particularly if consumed before lying down. As a result, it causes:

Heartburn

Discomfort

Disturbance in sleep

Better Alternatives:

Oatmeal

Bananas

8. Red Meat and Heavy Protein

Cooked Beef

Protein is beneficial, but consuming large portions late at night is detrimental. Red meat is difficult to digest and will occupy your body when it should be resting.

Better alternatives:

Eggs and Turkey (Lighter sources of protein)

Plant-based protein (Legumes)

9. Cruciferous Vegetables (Broccoli, Cabbage)

Cabbage

These vegetables offer numerous health benefits but shouldn't be consumed at night since they contain more fibre, making them difficult to digest. They may cause:

Gas

Bloating

Indigestion

Better alternatives:

Cooking the vegetables makes them easier to digest

Leafy Greens

Read Next: This Ginger Milk Tea Recipe Would Help You Sleep Better

10. A Large Amount of Water

A man drinking water before bed

Drinking water daily is crucial, but consuming too much water at night can be counterproductive. Consuming a lot of water increases nocturia, interfering with your sleep.

Better alternatives:

Drinking water during the day is ideal

Taking small amounts of water in small sips if necessary

What Should You Eat Before Bed Instead?

If you’re hungry at night, don’t starve yourself; just choose wisely. Eat foods like:

Bananas (rich in magnesium and potassium)

Oatmeal (supports melatonin production)

Greek yoghurt (contains tryptophan)

Almonds (help relax muscles)

Warm milk (linked to better sleep)

Good sleep isn’t just about your bedtime routine but also about what’s on your plate. Eating the wrong food at night can disrupt your sleep cycle, cause digestive discomfort and keep your brain alert when it should be winding down.