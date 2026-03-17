Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 109 as Bauchi State, Ondo State Lead Outbreak

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reports Lassa fever deaths rising to 109 in 2026, with Bauchi and Ondo states leading in confirmed cases.

Lassa fever in Nigeria has tragically worsened, with deaths jumping from 99 to 109 within just a week. That's a much higher toll than what was seen during the same timeframe earlier this year. The situation is also getting more dangerous for healthcare workers, who continue to see rising numbers of infections.

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Figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that at least 37 medical professionals contracted the virus in the first nine weeks of 2026, with a concerning six falling ill in a single week.

Deaths from ongoing Lassa fever outbreak rose by about 45% within two weeks, reaching 109 fatalities, according to the situation report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention released on Monday...https://t.co/iOnPqCtkWN — BusinessDayNG (@BusinessDayNg) March 16, 2026

According to the same NCDC data, the outbreak has now spread to at least 18 states across the country.

The NCDC also noted that, “86 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from five states, which are Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo.”

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It said, “Cumulatively as of week 9 of 2026, 109 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate of 23.2%, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2025 (18.7%).

“In total for 2026, 18 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 69 local government areas.

“Eighty-six (86%) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from 5 states (Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo), while fourteen (14%) were reported from 13 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 86% confirmed cases, Bauchi reported 28%, Ondo 22%, Taraba 19%, Benue 9% and Edo 8%.”

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Also, the agency pointed out that most people affected by the disease fell into the 21 to 30-year-old age group. Additionally, for every male confirmed with the illness, there were about 0.8 females affected.

“The number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2025. Six new healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week 9.”

The NCDC further recommended that states bolster efforts year-round for community engagement on the prevention of Lassa fever, as it asked workers to maintain high suspicion for the disease.

On measures undertaken so far, the NCDC said it “held a national press briefing on the disease, disseminated updated IPC guidelines, [and] activated the incident management system for Lassa fever in Kebbi, Kano and Gombe states.

“Conducted high-level field missions to Bauchi State and held quality data meetings with high burden states.”

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When talking about the difficulties they face, the NCDC pointed to patients coming forward too late, people avoiding medical help because treatment is so expensive, and bad sanitation in places where the disease is common.

Lassa fever is a sickness caused by a virus that comes from animals; it's zoonotic and is spread by the regular African rat, known as the Mastomys rat. It's something that is always around in Nigeria and several other countries in West Africa.

Ever since there was a big outbreak of the disease back in 2016, there have been more and more cases popping up again and again.

The World Health Organisation says Lassa fever is a sickness that makes you sick quickly and can cause bleeding, all due to the Lassa virus, which is part of the arenavirus family.

People usually get this illness when they touch food or things around the house that have been contaminated with the pee or poop of infected Mastomys rats.

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The disease sticks around in rodent populations in parts of West Africa.