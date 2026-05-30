A newly released three-page White House medical report confirms President Donald Trump is fully fit to execute his duties, boasting excellent cardiac function and a perfect cognitive score.

A newly released three-page White House medical report confirms President Donald Trump is fully fit to execute his duties, boasting excellent cardiac function and a perfect cognitive score.

Trump in excellent health but should lose weight, says physician

US President Donald Trump has been declared in excellent health following a medical examination, though his physician advised increased physical activity and continued weight loss.

Trump was declared "fully fit" for office after a medical and dental examination, with doctors saying he remains in excellent overall health.

The president scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test and was found to have strong cardiac, pulmonary and neurological function.

His physician recommended more exercise and continued weight loss, while attributing bruising on Trump's hand to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

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US President Donald Trump has been declared "fully fit" to carry out his duties after undergoing a medical and dental examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a health report released by the White House.

The examination came as questions continued to swirl around Trump's health, particularly after recent appearances in which he seemed drowsy during public events and was repeatedly seen with bruising on his right hand.

Trump, who will turn 80 on June 14, has often compared his physical and mental fitness to that of former President Joe Biden, frequently insisting that he remains in strong health despite being the oldest person ever sworn into the US presidency.

The annual evaluation was conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where physicians mapped out the president's physical progress.

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In a three-page memo released by the White House, Trump's physician, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said the president remains in excellent condition.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," Barbabella wrote.

The doctor added that Trump is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

Trump scores perfectly on cognitive test

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According to the report, Trump scored "30 out of 30" during a cognitive assessment, a result the president has repeatedly highlighted in public appearances.

The Republican leader has often boasted about "acing" cognitive tests, claiming previous presidents did not undergo similar evaluations.

The medical report said Trump stands at 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) and weighs 238 pounds (108 kilograms). His weight is about 14 pounds higher than what was recorded during his previous annual physical examination in April last year.

Despite his age, the report stated that Trump's estimated cardiac age is roughly 14 years younger than his actual age.

Doctors also advised the president to continue losing weight, increase physical activity, maintain a healthy diet and take a low-dose aspirin as a preventive measure for heart health.

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White House explains Trump's bruised hand

White House physician Sean Barbabella clarified that the bruising on the president’s hand is simply minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking combined with low-dose aspirin use.

One of the most talked-about health concerns surrounding Trump in recent months has been the visible bruising on his right hand, which has often appeared to be covered with makeup during public events.

The White House report addressed the issue directly.

"Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention," the memo said.

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Trump is currently taking three medications. Two are used to manage cholesterol levels, while the third is aspirin prescribed for "cardiac prevention."

Previous diagnosis revealed

The latest report also comes months after the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that affects blood flow in the veins and can cause swelling in the legs and ankles.

The diagnosis was made after the president was seen with swollen ankles during several appearances.

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Doctors noted that the condition is relatively common among older adults and can usually be managed through lifestyle changes and medical treatment.

Ear scar linked to 2024 assassination attempt

The memo explicitly documented the right ear scarring left by the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report further mentioned "scarring of the right ear consistent with prior gunshot injury."

Trump suffered the injury during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. During the attack, a gunman opened fire, killing one attendee and grazing Trump's ear before being neutralised by security personnel.

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Trump says examination went ‘perfectly’

Shortly after the medical examination, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his reaction.

He wrote that the medical check-up went "PERFECTLY."

The White House later posted a photo of the president on social media with the caption: "PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH!"

The release of the report came several days after the examination, prompting questions from some US media outlets about transparency. Traditionally, summaries of presidential health evaluations are released within hours or days of the check-up, although the White House ultimately decides how much information to disclose.

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Trump's health disclosures have often attracted scrutiny over the years, with critics accusing him of providing limited details about his medical condition.