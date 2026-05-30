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‘The terrorists we rehabilitate are the ones who were forced into terrorism ’ — Defence Chief explains why some former terrorists return to Nigerian communities

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:56 - 30 May 2026
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Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa says they don't rehabilitate combatant terrorists
Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa says Nigeria does not rehabilitate active terrorist fighters, insisting those reintegrated into society were forced into terrorism and undergo screening before release.
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  • Defence Chief Christopher Musa says rehabilitated individuals are not active terrorist fighters.

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  • He said those reintegrated into society were forced into terrorism through duress.

  • The remarks relate to Nigeria’s Operation Safe Corridor rehabilitation programme.

  • The policy continues to generate debate among Nigerians concerned about security and justice for victims.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has defended the rehabilitation and reintegration of some former terrorists into society, insisting that those allowed back into communities are not active combatants but individuals who were forced into terrorism against their will.

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Musa made the clarification while addressing growing public criticism over the Federal Government’s deradicalisation and reintegration programme, which has seen hundreds of former insurgents pass through rehabilitation before being returned to society.

According to him, many Nigerians misunderstand the category of people being reintegrated under the programme.

Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa

“The terrorists we rehabilitate and allow back into the Nigerian society are the ones who were forced into terrorism through duress and not combatant terrorists,” Musa said.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates about the government’s handling of former insurgents, particularly under Operation Safe Corridor, a programme established to deradicalise and rehabilitate individuals who surrender from terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

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For years, many Nigerians, especially victims of insurgent attacks and families displaced by violence, have questioned the decision to reintegrate former members of terrorist groups into communities.

However, Musa maintained that the individuals being rehabilitated are different from the hardened fighters many people imagine.

According to him, not everyone found in terrorist camps willingly joined the groups. Some were abducted, forced into service, or coerced into supporting insurgent activities after being captured during attacks on communities.

The Defence Chief explained that security agencies conduct assessments and screening processes to distinguish active fighters from individuals considered victims of coercion before any rehabilitation takes place.

The comments come as Nigeria continues to battle insecurity across several regions, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and kidnapping in other parts of the country.

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The issue of reintegrating former insurgents has remained controversial despite repeated assurances from government authorities that only carefully screened individuals are considered for rehabilitation programmes.

Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa

Operation Safe Corridor, launched in 2016, combines psychological counselling, religious reorientation, vocational training and other support services aimed at helping former insurgents reintegrate into civilian life.

RELATED: 'They have no other home': CSOs back military's Boko Haram reintegration plan as Nigerians push back

Government officials have previously argued that encouraging defections from terrorist groups is an important part of ending insurgency and reducing violence.

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Despite these explanations, concerns remain among many Nigerians who believe justice for victims and accountability for crimes committed during the insurgency should remain a priority.

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