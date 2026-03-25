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These 6 diseases claim more lives annually than HIV, according to WHO data

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:28 - 25 March 2026
Diseases deadlier than HIV
Based on WHO and global health data, these 6 diseases now cause more deaths than HIV worldwide. Here’s what the research shows.
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For years, HIV/AIDS has been framed as one of the world’s deadliest diseases. Historically, that was true. But globally, healthcare has advanced, treatments have improved, and outcomes have changed substantially.

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Today, several other conditions claim significantly more lives than HIV each year. Based on aggregated mortality data from leading public health bodies like the World Health Organisation and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, here are six diseases deadlier than HIV.

RELATED ARTICLE: HIV Prevention Drug that Costs ₦58,000 Annually is Now Available in Nigeria

1. Ischaemic heart disease

Ischaemic heart disease accounts for millions of deaths annually and has consistently ranked as the leading cause of death worldwide.

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According to WHO Global Health Estimates, it remains the top cause due to a mix of ageing populations and lifestyle-related risk factors like high blood pressure, unhealthy diets, smoking, and physical inactivity.

2. Stroke

Stroke is the second leading cause of death globally and a major contributor to long-term disability. Hypertension is the single biggest cause of stroke, and it often goes undiagnosed, especially in regions with limited access to routine health screening.

Data from WHO and IHME consistently show high mortality rates, especially in low- and middle-income countries where early detection and emergency care are limited.

READ NEXT: Why noodles are linked to stroke, diabetes, and other health risks

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3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) ranks among the top global killers. It is caused largely by tobacco use and prolonged exposure to air pollution. 

Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies conducted by IHME link COPD deaths strongly to environmental and behavioural risks, especially in rapidly developing regions.

4. Lower respiratory infections

Lower respiratory infections, including pneumonia, remain a leading cause of death, particularly among children under five and older adults.

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Based on reports from the WHO on child mortality and global tracking systems for infectious diseases, these types of infections are constantly counted among the leading causes of death around the world.

READ NEXT: Rivers state is the HIV capital in Nigeria  

5. Tuberculosis

Even though it's both preventable and treatable, tuberculosis still leads to over a million deaths every single year. 

The WHO's yearly Global Tuberculosis Report really drives home the difficulties in tackling this disease, pointing most significantly to the rise of drug-resistant strains and critical issues with spotting it early enough.

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6. Diabetes mellitus

Diabetes is becoming an increasingly serious global health concern. Deaths related to it are mainly driven by complications like heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke. 

Studies, as well as national health data, consistently show that diabetes-related deaths are going up. This increase is largely fuelled by shifts in diet, more people living in cities, and more sedentary lifestyles.

READ NEXT: 7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk 

The Current State of HIV Globally

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Thanks to improvements in treatments known as antiretroviral therapy (ART), HIV/AIDS is no longer one of the top global causes of death. According to data from the WHO and UNAIDS, the number of deaths linked to HIV has dropped significantly over the past two decades. This decline is thanks to:

  • More people getting access to treatment.

  • Increased early testing and diagnosis.

  • Global efforts focused on public health.

However, HIV is still a major public health challenge, particularly in areas like Sub-Saharan Africa, and definitely requires ongoing attention and focus.

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