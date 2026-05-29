Celebrities and cultural icons showcase regal Yoruba fashion at Ojude Oba 2026 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as the iconic festival celebrates heritage, royalty, and tradition.

Celebrities and cultural icons showcase regal Yoruba fashion at Ojude Oba 2026 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as the iconic festival celebrates heritage, royalty, and tradition.

Ojude Oba 2026: 7 standout celebrity looks that stole our attention

Ojude Oba 2026 brought culture, fashion, and royalty to life as celebrities like Akin Faminu, Eniola Badmus, Prince Alatishe, and others stunned with regal Yoruba-inspired outfits at the iconic festival in Ijebu-Ode.

Ojude Oba 2026 turned Ijebu-Ode into a massive celebration of Yoruba culture, fashion, and heritage.

Celebrities including Akin Faminu, Eniola Badmus, Princess Adesile, and Prince Alatishe stole attention with bold and regal traditional looks.

The festival blended luxury fashion, horse-riding tradition, coral beads, agbadas, and modern styling into a global cultural spectacle.

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The 2026 edition of Ojude Oba once again transformed Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, into a vibrant display of Yoruba culture, prestige, fashion, and tradition.

Held at the Awujale Palace on Friday, May 29, the annual festival gathered thousands of guests, including celebrities, socialites, age-grade groups, and dignitaries from across Nigeria and abroad. Known for its colourful horse-riding processions, luxury aso-oke, and interfaith harmony among the Ijebu people, Ojude Oba has grown into one of Nigeria’s most globally recognised cultural festivals.

As expected, fashion was one of the biggest talking points at this year’s event. From regal agbadas to avant-garde interpretations of Yoruba heritage, these were seven looks that had everyone talking online and offline.

Akin Faminu brought full aristocratic energy

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Fashion influencer and medical doctor Akin Faminu stepped into Ojude Oba 2026 looking like royalty wrapped in art.

He wore a richly embroidered agbada in deep wine, navy, black, and gold tones, finished with bold striped details that gave the outfit texture and movement. Draped over the ensemble was a dramatic black cape lined with vibrant fuchsia, adding a cinematic touch to the already commanding look.

The accessories completed the statement effortlessly. Coral beads, layered necklaces, statement rings, dark sunglasses, and a sculpted fila with feather detailing pushed the outfit fully into ceremonial territory.

Then came the staff and horsetail irukere, symbols of prestige and honour in Yoruba culture, which tied the entire appearance together.

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The beauty of the look was in how it balanced heritage and modern luxury. It did not feel costumey. It felt intentional, stylish, masculine, and deeply rooted in Yoruba identity.

“This is not just ‘best dressed’ energy. This is ‘custodian of steeze and culture’ energy.”

Ebbie Kikz delivered avant-garde Yoruba fashion

Ebbie Kikz arrived at Ojude Oba 2026 serving dark, theatrical elegance with an outfit that instantly stood out.

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She wore a voluminous all-black look with exaggerated sleeves and a dramatic flowing train that moved with striking presence. The textured fabric gave the ensemble depth, while the oversized silhouette made it feel more like wearable art than traditional occasion wear.

But the real centrepiece was the sculptural gele.

Towering and unapologetically bold, the headpiece framed her entire look like a royal crown from another era. Gold chains, metallic cuffs, statement rings, and embellished head details added contrast against the monochrome styling.

Set against a rustic backdrop, the entire visual felt cinematicalmost like tradition colliding with futuristic couture.

“This wasn’t just an Ojude Oba outfit. It was performance art stitched into fabric.”

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Farooq proved quiet luxury still works

Farooq’s Ojude Oba appearance showed that simplicity can still command attention when styled properly.

He wore a crisp white agbada paired with rich purple accents, including a velvet fila and heavily embroidered front panel. Purple beads layered across his chest added a regal finish that elevated the otherwise minimalist outfit.

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Accessories played a major role too. Tinted purple sunglasses, bracelets, sleek black boots, and a gold-topped walking cane gave the look confidence without making it feel overdone.

Even while seated, the outfit carried presence.

The calm posture, the grip on the cane, and the subtle tattoo peeking through his sleeve added a modern edge to the classic Yoruba gentleman aesthetic.

“This was not loud fashion. This was controlled steeze. Quiet luxury meets Yoruba royalty with a little rockstar seasoning.”

Eniola Badmus made a dramatic horseback entrance

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Actress Eniola Badmus leaned fully into royal elegance for Ojude Oba 2026.

She stepped out in a flowing royal-blue agbada layered over gold-and-blue striped aso-oke fabric, creating a look that felt rich and ceremonial. Her gold beaded headpiece instantly added a queen-like aura, while layered jewellery and a statement fan completed the styling.

The outfit became even more dramatic because of her horseback entrance.

The horse itself was decorated in vibrant red, yellow, and white details, creating a bold contrast against her navy outfit and reinforcing the prestige attached to Ojude Oba’s famous equestrian culture.

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Ayokunle Dongo turned heads with futuristic horse art

This is the best picture so far that I have seen so far for this year’s Ojude Oba. Welldone Ayokunle Dongo pic.twitter.com/gPPoTaFHGE — Ọládélé 🇳🇬👑 (@Theoladeledada) May 29, 2026

Ayokunle Dongo’s appearance at the festival felt more like a moving art exhibition than a regular fashion moment.

Dressed in a vivid emerald-green agbada with coral beads across his chest, he kept his outfit relatively clean and minimal. But the real attention came from the mechanical-inspired horse sculpture beneath him.

Crafted with metallic textures, tribal carvings, and bronze-toned detailing, the artistic horse reimagined the traditional equestrian display Ojude Oba is known for.

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Instead of using a live horse, the futuristic installation transformed the cultural symbolism into something cinematic and avant-garde while still remaining rooted in Yoruba heritage.

READ ALSO: 3 spectacular festivals in Nigeria to experience during Eid (Sallah) 2026

Princess Adesile celebrated royalty and feminine power

Princess Adesile delivered one of the most visually striking looks at Ojude Oba 2026.

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She wore a bright yellow striped ensemble inspired by the traditional iro and buba silhouette, elevated with dramatic feather details in blue and yellow around the sleeves and hemline. Rich coral beads layered around her neck added a regal Yoruba touch, while her bold gele completed the look with authority.

The setting also added to the storytelling.

Photographed against suspended traditional drums and smoky lighting, the entire composition felt like a celebration of rhythm, heritage, and feminine power. Gold embellishments around the bodice added subtle luxury without overshadowing the cultural essence of the outfit.

“It’s not just fashion, it’s performance art rooted in tradition.”

Prince Alatishe mixed tradition with modern swagger

Prince Alatishe of The BALOGUN Alatishe’s family ..#ojudeoba2026 pic.twitter.com/Z92Bd4ludw — Ologunwa Temitope mercy (@abikeade_mii) May 29, 2026

Prince Alatishe’s Ojude Oba 2026 look blended Yoruba royalty with modern celebrity style.

He wore a richly patterned agbada in black, cream, and deep red tones, detailed with intricate embroidery and metallic circular accents that gave the outfit a warrior-like finish.

One of the standout details was the horse motif draped across his shoulder, a clear symbol of prestige and the horse-riding heritage closely tied to Ojude Oba culture.

The accessories elevated the look further. Thick coral beads layered around his neck were paired with a massive custom pendant engraved with “BALOGUN LAT…”, making a bold statement about identity and status.

His sharply styled red fila and dark sunglasses added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble, making the entire outfit feel both regal and fashion-forward.