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7 Early Warning Signs Your Brain Is in Trouble (And What They Could Mean)

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:35 - 20 March 2026
7 Subtle Signs Your Brain Might Be in Trouble
Noticed memory lapses, brain fog, or mood swings? Learn 7 early warning signs your brain is struggling and what you can do to protect it.
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Your brain is your body’s HQ. It controls your thoughts, movement, speech, breathing, heart rate, digestion, emotions, memory, behaviour and more. 

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When your brain is damaged, these actions can be severely affected, and that’s exactly how you know your brain is in trouble. Here are early warning signs to watch out for before it’s too late. 

Read Next: 9 Nigerian Foods That Are Slowly Damaging Your Brain (Most People Eat Them Daily)

1. You’re Forgetting Things Way Too Often

It’s one thing to forget where you put your keys and another thing for it to be a repeated, almost daily, event.

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If you keep forgetting conversations, repeating stories, and losing track mid-sentence, your brain may be in danger. It’s quite easy to chalk this down to the overthinking and excessive stress linked to this generation. It’s deeper than that. 

There’s a difference between normal forgetfulness and what could signal early cognitive decline, including conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

What it could mean:

  • Early-stage memory impairment

  • Chronic stress affects memory processing

  • Sleep deprivation interfering with brain consolidation

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, consistent memory lapses that disrupt daily life are one of the earliest red flags.

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2. You Feel Mentally Foggy All the Time

Brain fog is that feeling like your brain is wrapped in cotton wool. You feel slow and unfocused. While diet can be one of the major factors influencing brain fog, it could also be a signal that your brain is on fire, literally. 

What it could mean:

  • Poor sleep quality

  • Hormonal imbalances

  • Nutrient deficiencies (especially B12 and iron)

  • Early signs of conditions like Depression or Chronic fatigue syndrome

The Harvard Medical School notes that persistent brain fog can reflect underlying neurological or psychological strain.

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3. Your Mood Swings Feel

We are humans and we all have moods. That’s normal. But if you’re swinging from calm to irritable, anxious to numb, without clear triggers, it might not just be “one of those days".

What it could mean:

  • Chemical imbalances in the brain

  • Early neurological changes

  • Mental health conditions like Anxiety disorder

Since your brain regulates emotion, when something’s off, your mood often becomes the messenger.

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4. You’re Struggling to Focus Like Before

You sit down to work, and then ten minutes in, your mind drifts. Again. And again. No, you’re not distracted, and you don’t exactly have ADHD. Research shows that attention difficulties can also be linked to anxiety and depression. So, this could mean: 

  • Attention regulation issues

  • Burnout or chronic stress

  • Early signs of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (even in adults)

5. You’re Having Frequent Headaches

A random headache after a long day is fine and maybe normal, but frequent, sudden, unexplained headaches, especially if they’re new or worsening, deserve attention.

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What it could mean:

  • Migraines or tension headaches

  • Vision problems

  • Neurological issues, including rare but serious conditions like a brain tumour

Persistent headaches should never be ignored, especially when paired with other symptoms.

6. You’re Sleeping But Never Rested

If you sleep and wake up still feeling tired, this might be more than just adulting. It’s a warning sign that your brain is not resetting properly. 

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What it could mean:

  • Sleep disorders like Sleep apnea

  • Stress or anxiety disrupting deep sleep cycles

  • Neurological fatigue

Sleep is when your brain clears waste (literally through a system called the glymphatic system). Poor sleep = poor brain health. Simple.

7. Your Coordination or Balance Feels Off

Maybe you’ve been nicknamed Little Miss or Mr Clumsy because you’ve been bumping into things, missing steps, or feeling slightly dizzy more often than usual.

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It’s easy to brush it off and go about your day, but your brain controls movement precision, and this could be a warning sign of:

  • Inner ear issues

  • Nervous system disruption

  • Early signs of neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease

When Should You Worry?

Not every symptom means something serious. Pay close attention to patterns. Do they happen more often than normal? Do they worsen over time? That’s your cue to visit the hospital. 

Pending the time you do so, you can do these:

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  • Prioritise sleep (7–9 hours, consistently)

  • Stay hydrated. 

Read This: You Hate Drinking Water? Try These 7 Drinks to Stay Hydrated in Extreme Heat

  • Reduce chronic stress

  • Eat brain-supportive foods 

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You Might Be Interested In This: 11 Nigerian Foods That Boost Brain Power and Memory

  • Seek medical advice if symptoms persist

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