Ojude Oba 2026: Glo Rewards Excellence in Culture, Tradition

Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to preserving cultural heritage at Ojude Oba 2026, where top-performing Regberegbe groups and horse-riding families were rewarded.

Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to preserving cultural heritage at Ojude Oba 2026, where top-performing Regberegbe groups and horse-riding families were rewarded.

Ojude Oba 2026 showcased Ijebu culture and tradition as Globacom rewarded exceptional Regberegbe groups and horse-riding families with cash prizes.

Globacom celebrated excellence and cultural pride at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival on Friday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, rewarding outstanding Regberegbe groups and horse riding families with cash prizes at one of Nigeria’s most prominent cultural festivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the male Regberegbe category, Egbe Bobakeye Okunrin Akile Ijebu emerged first and won N750,000, followed by Egbe Bobagunte Okunrin Akile Ijebu with N600,000, while Egbe Bobamayegun placed third and received N500,000. In the female category, Egbe Arobayo Obinrin Precious came first to win N750,000, Egbe Jagunmolu Obinrin Stainless placed second with N600,000, while Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Aremo came third and received N500,000.

The Eleshin horse riding competition also drew excitement as the Kuku family won the top prize of N750,000. The Oreagba family earned N600,000, while the Shoye family came third and received N500,000.

The Regberegbe and Eleshin competitions remain key highlights of the annual festival, with participants competing for honors through their presence, cultural display and horsemanship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in his goodwill message, Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., described Ojude Oba as a powerful force for promoting unity, tourism, economic growth and social cohesion. He noted that Ojude Oba as a culture, is not a fading relic, but a living force aimed at binding the people and fostering peace, progress and prosperity.

Themed “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona,” the business mogul paid glowing tribute to the late monarch “whose wisdom and steadfast devotion to cultural preservation elevated Ijebuland to global prominence”, adding, “Under his remarkable reign, Ojude Oba blossomed into an internationally admired cultural institution”.

While saying that the community would continue to miss the departed Oba for his fatherly guidance and unwavering commitment to the heritage of Ijebuland, Dr. Adenuga prayed Almighty Allah continues to grant him eternal rest.

He further posited that “In an era where globalisation threatens indigenous identity, the festival reminds us that a people who preserve their culture ultimately preserve their future”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his words, “What distinguishes Ojude Oba is its rare ability to unite people across religion, class and generation. Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers celebrate harmoniously, while the Regberegbe groups display discipline and elegance, and the horse-riding families embody valour, prestige and continuity. Music, fashion, dance and cuisine converge into a vibrant cultural mosaic. This is not merely entertainment; it is civilisation eloquently displayed”.

As principal sponsor, Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a festival that promotes unity, enterprise, excellence, respect and cultural continuity.