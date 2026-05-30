Timeless elegance: Adekunle Gold gathers Lagos's finest for an intimate evening celebrating craftsmanship

Adekunle Gold gathered top creatives and entertainers in Lagos to mark his new partnership with The Macallan, celebrating craftsmanship and excellence.

Adekunle Gold gathered top creatives and entertainers in Lagos to mark his new partnership with The Macallan, celebrating craftsmanship and excellence.

Adekunle Gold and The Macallan toasted a new partnership at an intimate Lagos gathering attended by some of Nigeria's biggest creative talents.

Lagos, Nigeria — 29 May 2026

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Nigerian singer, songwriter and cultural icon Adekunle Gold on Thursday hosted an exclusive dinner at Vici, Victoria Island, Lagos, to officially celebrate his partnership with The Macallan, the world renowned single-malt Scotch whisky, as its Brand Ambassador in Nigeria.

The event, which was strictly by invitation and limited to fifty guests, brought together some of Nigeria's most recognisable faces from the creative and entertainment industry including Simi Kosoko, Bovi, Shodey, Ladipoe, Femi Dapson, Dotun Kayode, Teniola Aladese, Ugo Mozie, Kaylah Oniwo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Tomike Adeoye among others, for an intimate celebration of a partnership rooted in shared values of craftsmanship, excellence and intentional creativity.

Guests arrived to a live four-piece string quartet setting the ambiance for the evening alongside a bespoke The Macallan welcome cocktail. The evening was formally opened by The Macallan's Brand Ambassador and Educator Daniel Atteh, before Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, West & Central Africa - Edrington Portfolio, addressed guests with remarks framing the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and the intent of the evening.

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Speaking at the event, Hammed Adebiyi said: "At The Macallan we are committed to excellence, crafted with patience and time. That is why the partnership with Adekunle Gold feels so natural. He is someone who is intentional about his craft, and that has been evident across more than a decade of work, from Gold to what has now become a trademark name. Tonight we are proud to officially announce Adekunle Gold as our Brand Ambassador."

A bespoke three-course gourmet dinner was served alongside a guided whisky tasting, drawing deliberate parallels between the maturation of a fine single malt and the creative evolution of a timeless artist.

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Adekunle Gold later joined a fireside chat where he reflected on his journey as a creative, speaking candidly about the years of dedication, the road less travelled and the defining moments that shaped him into the artist he is today. He then raised a toast to formally launch the partnership to his inner circle, bringing the evening to a memorable close.

Speaking on the partnership, Adekunle Gold said: "Tonight is about gratitude. It has been a long time coming. I took the stairs, I did the work, and it is incredible to see that the time and hard work have chosen to become forever. That is what I am grateful for about this partnership with The Macallan, the craftsmanship, the time it takes to build something incredible that lasts a lifetime. I am grateful that a company like The Macallan understands my journey, sees my excellence and everything I represent. To every creative out there, just keep going. Take the road less travelled, do the work and be about excellence. That is the road to everything else."

Each guest departed with a curated AG x The Macallan gift bag as a final expression of an evening as considered and intentional as the artist at its centre.