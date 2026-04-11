Painful Periods Aren’t Normal: What You Should Know About Endometriosis

Pain that worsens over time, spreads beyond your abdomen, or occurs outside your menstrual cycle is a clear signal that something deeper might be going on.

Not all period pain is normal, but some of it is. Mild cramps, a dull ache in your lower abdomen, or slight discomfort during menstruation can be part of your body’s natural process. Your uterus is contracting to shed its lining, and that can cause manageable pain.

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But when that pain becomes so intense that it disrupts daily life, like causing missed school, skipped workdays, or sleepless nights, it crosses the line from normal to concerning and should not be ignored, especially if the pain requires strong medication just to function.

It could be pointing directly to conditions like endometriosis .

Lady experiencing pain during bowel movement

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Endometriosis often disguises itself as "intense cramps", but it behaves very differently. Instead of staying confined to your period, it can show up during ovulation, after sex, or even when using the bathroom.

According to global health data, endometriosis is linked with symptoms like chronic pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, fatigue, and even digestive issues .

Another key warning sign is how pain responds to medication. If over-the-counter painkillers barely touch the discomfort, or if you need increasingly stronger doses, that’s a clear warning sign.

Recognising these signs early can make all the difference. The sooner you question abnormal pain, the sooner you can begin understanding what your body is trying to tell you.

Read Next: 5 teas that could make your period cramps more bearable

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What Is Endometriosis?

An illustration of endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows in other parts of the body.

The term 'endometriosis' relates to misplaced tissues. Normally, the lining of the uterus (called the endometrium) grows and sheds during each menstrual cycle.

In endometriosis, tissue similar to this lining grows somewhere else within the female body.

Now, this misplaced tissue still behaves like the uterine lining. It thickens, breaks down, and bleeds with each cycle.

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But unlike normal menstrual blood, it has nowhere to go. So instead, it becomes trapped, leading to inflammation, scar tissue, and intense pain.

Think of it like a faucet running in a sealed room. The water has no exit, so it builds up pressure and causes damage. That’s essentially what’s happening inside the body with endometriosis.

Therefore, endometriosis leads to inflammation, formation of scars, and intense pain due to blood trapped in the cavity where it cannot flow out of.

Read Next: 5 reasons women experience painful menstrual periods

Where It Occurs in the Body

Corporate worker experiencing chest pain mid-work

Although endometriosis affects mostly reproductive organs, it can occur in other body parts. The misplaced tissue forms on the ovaries and fallopian tubes and the pelvic lining. In some cases, it extends beyond the pelvis.

Some patients develop endometriosis in their bladder and intestines and even in the lungs and the chest area. Therefore, the disorder may manifest itself differently from case to case. Some experience sharp pain in the pelvis; others suffer from prolonged chest pain, digestive problems, or inexplicable fatigue .

That makes endometriosis harder to detect since the disease shows no typical signs. Plus, it overlaps with numerous other disorders, which makes it unrecognised for a long period of time .

How Common Is Endometriosis?

A group of young, vibrant African women

Endometriosis affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age worldwide, which translates to around 190 million individuals.

To put that into perspective, that’s roughly 1 in every 10 women. Imagine a classroom, a workplace, or a group of friends; chances are, someone in that group is living with endometriosis, whether they know it or not.

However, since endometriosis is frequently misdiagnosed or undiagnosed at all , the above figure may be an underestimation of reality.

Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

A lady experiencing back pain

While most people consider extreme cramps when considering endometriosis, there are numerous other symptoms associated with it . These may include:

Chronic pelvic pain

Pain during or after sex

Heavy or irregular bleeding

Pain during bowel movements or urination

Bloating and nausea

Persistent fatigue

These symptoms might appear at any time, not simply during their menstrual cycle. This is what makes endometriosis so tricky to diagnose because it does not adhere to any regular schedule.

Causes and Risk Factors

The exact cause of endometriosis remains unknown, but several theories attempt to explain it.

One widely accepted idea is retrograde menstruation, where menstrual blood flows backwards into the pelvic cavity instead of leaving the body.

Another theory involves cellular changes, where certain cells transform into endometrial-like tissue. There’s also evidence suggesting that stem cells and immune system dysfunction may play a role.

Genetics can increase the likelihood of developing the condition, especially if a close family member has it. Hormones, particularly oestrogen, also play a significant role in fuelling its growth.

As far as data goes, it’s not caused by lifestyle choices. It’s purely a medical condition.

Key Endometriosis Diagnosis Steps

Diagnosing endometriosis involves several critical steps to ensure accurate detection.

Medical History Review – Your doctor evaluates symptoms like pelvic pain and irregular periods.

Pelvic Exam – A Manual examination checks for abnormalities in reproductive organs.

Imaging Tests – Ultrasound or MRI identify cysts or lesions.

Laparoscopy – A minimally invasive procedure considered the gold standard for confirming endometriosis.

Biopsy – Tissue samples during laparoscopy can confirm the diagnosis. Early detection is crucial to managing pain, improving fertility outcomes, and preventing disease progression.

Treatment Methods

Treatment aims at managing the condition's symptoms since no cure exists. Medications include analgesics and hormone-based treatments such as oral contraceptives.

In severe cases, doctors can perform surgery to remove endometrial tissue. Though successful for many patients, symptoms can eventually recur.

Can you get pregnant with Endometriosis?

Pregnant woman

Yes, women with endometriosis can conceive. The condition is known to cause infertility issues. Research indicates that between 25% and 50% of women suffering from infertility could have endometriosis .

Scar tissue and inflammation can hinder reproduction and make conception challenging.

Conclusion

Painful periods are often dismissed as normal, but they shouldn’t be. If your period pain disrupts your daily life, gets worse over time, or comes with unusual symptoms, it’s time to seek medical advice. Early intervention can prevent complications and improve quality of life.

FAQs

1. Is endometriosis curable?

No, there is currently no cure, but treatments can help manage symptoms.

2. Can teenagers have endometriosis?

Yes, it can begin as early as the first menstrual cycle.

3. Does endometriosis always cause infertility?

No, many people with endometriosis can still conceive.

4. How is endometriosis confirmed?

Diagnosis may involve imaging tests or surgical procedures.

5. Can lifestyle changes help?