Advertisement

8 common habits that secretly make you look older (most people ignore #3)

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:00 - 18 April 2026
habits-ageing-you
8 Common Habits That Secretly Make You Look Older
Think you look older than your age? These 8 everyday habits could be ageing you faster, especially #3, which most people ignore.
Advertisement

You might be using expensive skincare products and still feel like your face looks tired. The truth is that ageing isn’t just about how old you are. 

Advertisement

For instance, take a look at the youngest-looking 60 year old in the world. Ageing is all about habits.

Some everyday routines speed up how old you look, even if you’re still young. The good news is that once you spot them, you can fix them.

Let’s get into it.

1. Skipping sunscreen (even indoors)

Advertisement
habits-that-make-you-look-older
A woman in athletic wear smiling under a clear blue sky, leaning forward after a workout or run.

If there’s one anti-ageing habit you shouldn’t joke with, it’s sunscreen. 

UV exposure is one of the biggest premature ageing causes. It leads to wrinkles, dark spots, and sagging skin over time. Even when the sun isn’t "hot", your skin is still exposed.

If you’re not sure what works for your skin, this guide on skincare products for glowing and healthy skin breaks it down simply.

Use SPF 30+ daily. No excuses.

Advertisement

2. Poor sleep

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A stressed young African man wakes up and holds his head.

It’s understandable that you are locking in and working round the clock because 2026 is your year, but a good sleep will help you live long enough to enjoy the wealth you’re building. 

When you don’t get enough sleep, your body produces stress hormones that break down collagen. Over time, this leads to dull skin, eye bags, fine lines and other serious issues.

In fact, your lifestyle habits, from sleep to diet, play a huge role in how you look daily 

Advertisement

3. Not drinking enough water

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A man sitting on a bed, holding a glass of water and touching his head as if experiencing a headache.

Water is bland and boring. So is looking older than you really are.

Dehydrated skin looks dry, tired, and older than it should. Fine lines become more visible, and your natural glow disappears.

It’s why even the best skincare routine won’t save your skin if your body lacks hydration.

Drink water consistently throughout the day, not just when you're thirsty. And if you don’t like to drink water, read our list of alternatives to try instead

4. Chronic stress shows on your face

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A man with a distressed expression holding his head in his hands, looking downward in a state of high stress.

If you constantly get comments like "You look stressed or tired," it’s time to do something about it. 

Stress doesn’t just affect your mind. It shows on your skin and tells the whole world you’re going through it.

Long-term stress triggers inflammation, which can speed up ageing, cause breakouts, and leave your skin looking worn out.

Lifestyle choices, like stress management, are just as important as skincare products when it comes to healthy skin. Build small daily habits like walks, music, journaling.

Read Also: Struggling with Acne? These 7 foods can help clear your skin from within 

5. Sleeping with makeup on

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A woman sleeping peacefully in a bed with white linens, resting her head on a soft pillow.

Maybe not everyone, but many people have been on this table before. 

Leaving makeup on overnight clogs pores and prevents your skin from repairing itself properly.

If you’re struggling with breakouts or dullness, you might be making some of these common mistakes highlighted in skincare mistakes you should stop making.

Always cleanse your face, no matter how tired you are.

Read Also: How to Do Clean Girl Makeup for That Soft, Glowy Finish 

6. Eating too much sugar and processed foods

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A woman smiling and laughing while looking at her phone and drinking a dark soda through a straw.

Processed foods and sugar have always been the major culprits in major health issues like cancer, high blood pressure and more. 

Read Also: Noodles, sausages, and 5 other Nigerian foods quietly raising your blood pressure 

Your diet directly affects your skin. Excess sugar damages collagen through a process called glycation, making your skin lose elasticity faster.

Instead of these harmful foods, eat more whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Read Next: 9 Nigerian Foods That Are Slowly Damaging Your Brain (Most People Eat Them Daily) 

7. Ignoring your neck and hands

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A smiling woman applying white moisturising lotion to her shoulder in a bright, indoor setting.

Your face isn’t the only place that ages.

Your neck and hands are often the first areas to show signs of ageing, yet they’re the most neglected.

Apply your skincare (especially sunscreen) to these areas too.

Read Also: How Much Sugar is in Popular Nigerian Soft Drinks?

8. Too much screen time

habits-that-make-you-look-older
A woman lying in bed at night, looking at her smartphone with a neutral expression in a dimly lit room.

Your phone might be ageing you faster than you think.

Too much screen time can affect your sleep, strain your eyes, and contribute to dull-looking skin over time.

There’s even growing awareness around how phone habits affect overall health and wellbeing. 

It’s advisable to reduce late-night scrolling and take regular breaks.

Read Next: Doomscrolling Before Bed? Try These 5 Calmer Ways to End Your Night

Looking younger isn’t about expensive products or supplements. Your habits play a huge role in how you look. If you’ve been asking, “Why do I look older than my age?”, your daily routine might be the answer.

Stay consistent and your skin will reflect it.

Read Next: Taking your phone to the toilet causes infections and other health risks, according to medicine 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
JAMB 2026: how to check and print your UTME result slip
News
18.04.2026
JAMB 2026: how to check and print your UTME result slip
Meta to begin massive layoffs: Up to 8,000 jobs at risk as AI integration impacts the company
News
18.04.2026
Meta to begin massive layoffs: Up to 8,000 jobs at risk as AI integration impacts the company
nigerian-presidents
Lifestyle
18.04.2026
From 1999 to 2026: Tracking the surge in Nigeria’s national debt as it hits ₦159 trillion
Trump threatens to resume bombing in Iran if peace deal isn’t reached by deadline
News
18.04.2026
Trump threatens to resume bombing in Iran if peace deal isn’t reached by deadline
How to verify your academic credentials online with Nigeria’s new ESSVerify portal
Lifestyle
18.04.2026
How to verify your academic credentials online with Nigeria’s new ESSVerify portal
Why Nigerian youths are rushing to get their PVCs
Lifestyle
18.04.2026
Why Nigerian youths are rushing to get their PVCs