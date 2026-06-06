MTN CEO Karl Toriola shares 6 practical tips on how to make your data last longer
Data is life, but it finishes so quickly that the cost of staying connected to the internet has started to restrict Nigerians' airflow.
Many Nigerians even joke about telcos using a straw to suck their data. Irrespective of how lightly you use it, it somehow vanishes before you know it.
At MTN Nigeria’s “Data on Trial” event in Lagos, CEO Karl Toriola said data management starts with understanding how people use their phones daily and making smarter choices.
Others, including Michael Ndukwe, also shared insights on how everyday app usage and online behaviour drive high data consumption.
In a country where mobile internet is part of daily life for work, business, entertainment, and communication, this advice is becoming more important than ever.
Here’s a simple breakdown of his approach and practical ways you can stretch your data without stress.
1. Understand what is really consuming your data
Michael Ndukwe reveals that streaming videos, auto-playing social media content, app updates, and background activity are usually the major culprits draining your data.
Apps like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube are especially data-heavy because they constantly refresh content.
A quick tip:
Check your phone’s “data usage” settings weekly
Identify the top 3 apps consuming the most data
Limit background activity for those apps
2. Turn off background data when you are not using apps
Many people assume that once they close an app, it stops working. That is not always true.
Apps still run in the background, from syncing updates to loading notifications and refreshing content. These activities can eat up your data without you noticing.
A simple fix is to restrict background data for non-essential apps. You can leave it on for messaging apps like WhatsApp, but turn it off for entertainment apps unless you’re actively using them.
This one step alone can significantly extend your data bundle.
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3. Use Wi-Fi whenever it is available
Another practical piece of advice from telecom experts like Toriola is to reduce pressure on mobile data by using Wi-Fi when possible.
At home, in the office, or in public spaces that offer secure connections, switching to Wi-Fi helps you preserve your mobile data for times when you are truly on the move.
However, be careful with public Wi-Fi. Avoid logging into sensitive accounts or making transactions unless the network is secure.
4. Control video quality on social media and streaming apps
High-definition videos consume a large amount of data in a short time. Many users don’t realise that simply watching a few clips on TikTok or YouTube can use up hundreds of megabytes.
A smarter approach is to:
Set video quality to “data saver” mode
Avoid autoplay on social media feeds
Download content using Wi-Fi for offline viewing
Small adjustments like these can make your data last significantly longer.
5. Update apps only on Wi-Fi
App updates are important, but they are also one of the biggest hidden data consumers.
Instead of allowing automatic updates on mobile data, set your phone to update only when connected to Wi-Fi. This prevents large updates from eating into your bundle without warning.
6. Monitor your usage regularly
One of the most practical habits Karl Toriola encourages indirectly through data awareness campaigns is regular monitoring.
Most smartphones now have built-in tools that show daily and weekly data consumption. By checking this often, you can spot unusual spikes and adjust your usage before your data runs out.
Think of it like tracking your spending—once you see where your data goes, you naturally become more careful.
READ ALSO: 7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans
Final thoughts
Data management is no longer optional. With increasing dependence on smartphones for work, learning, entertainment, and business in Nigeria, every megabyte counts.
The advice from Karl Toriola is practical. Understand your usage, control background activity, optimise video settings, and stay intentional with how you browse.
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