You Hate Drinking Water? Try These 7 Drinks to Stay Hydrated in Extreme Heat

If you don’t like drinking water, you can stay hydrated in extreme heat with drinks like zobo, coconut water, kunu, fresh fruit juice, and more. These options provide fluids, electrolytes, and nutrients that help your body maintain hydration.

If you live in Nigeria, you’ve probably heard these sayings: ‘water is life’ and ‘we don’t make an enemy of water.’ These are true. Water is indeed life.

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Water fuels your body, sharpens your mind, stabilises your mood, supports overall health, and boosts your energy and productivity so you can function at your best every day.

With the heat wave affecting the country, we all need even more water intake to avoid heatstroke, brain fog and other effects of extreme heat and dehydration. However, for people like me who find plain water boring, drinking it becomes a chore we keep postponing.

To avoid extreme dehydration and its negative effects, here are seven alternatives that are just as hydrating and nourishing as water.

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1. Zobo

Zobo

Zobo (purple hibiscus drink) is one of the most popular drinks in Nigeria. You can easily find it anywhere, at the roadside or as packaged options at supermarkets.

They not only hydrate your body but also add nutritional benefits. You get vitamin C and other plant compounds that boost your heart health.

Quick note: Go easy on it. Too much turns it into the opposite of what you need.

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2. Kunu

Kunu Drink

While Kunu is not as light and fluid as zobo, it is also not a heavy drink. This makes it a good option for hot days, especially when served chilled.

It is made from grains like millet or tiger nuts and often spiced with ginger. This drink is nutritious, easy to digest, hydrates your body, boosts your energy, and keeps you full.

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3. Coconut water

Coconut drinks-for-hydrationWater

If you’ve ever had fresh coconut water under the sun, you already know it hits differently. It naturally contains potassium, sodium, and magnesium, which your body loses through sweat.

Coconut water keeps you active because it contains electrolytes that prevent dehydration-related fatigue. You can drink it at intervals since it’s light and naturally low in sugar.

4. Fresh fruit juice

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Fresh Fruit Juice

Watermelon, pineapple, orange and other water-rich foods are great when blended fresh. These are basically edible waters with benefits.

Watermelon, for example, is over 90% water. So you’re not just drinking to satisfy your parched throat. You’re also restoring fluids and nutrients at the same time.

Just keep it natural. Once it becomes sugar-heavy, you lose the advantage.

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5. Electrolyte Drinks (Sports Drinks)

Lucozade Sport Drink

Sports drinks work especially after intense sweating, workouts, or long hours in the sun. They replace sodium lost through sweat, help maintain fluid balance and are useful during extreme dehydration or physical stress.

But these drinks are high in added sugar. So think of them as situational; they should not be taken daily or as often as you take water.

6. Sparkling or Infused Water

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Fruit Infused Water

This is my favourite option. It’s quick, easy, and less boring. Sparkling water or infused water (with lemon, cucumber, watermelon or mint) gives water a slightly sweet or tangy taste that makes it bearable enough to drink.

The best part is that it offers the same hydration as water, has almost no calories, and can be taken as often as you take water.

It’s a simple trick, but it works. You drink more without forcing yourself. Just get a bottle, add your fruit option, add water and drink.

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7. Chia Seed Water

Chia Water

Chia seeds absorb water and form a gel-like texture that helps your body retain fluids longer. Just soak a spoonful in water, add a bit of lemon if you like, and drink.

It helps slow fluid loss, contains fibre and omega-3 fatty acids and keeps you feeling hydrated for longer.

Read Next: 9 Perfumes That Actually Last in Lagos Heat

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So… Can You Skip Water Completely?

No. Water is still the base. Your body depends on it. But if you struggle to drink enough, these options make hydration more realistic and more enjoyable.