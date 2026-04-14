A quick bowl of noodles and sausages might be your go-to comfort meal, but the hidden sodium could be quietly pushing your blood pressure into the danger zone.

A quick bowl of noodles and sausages might be your go-to comfort meal, but the hidden sodium could be quietly pushing your blood pressure into the danger zone.

Noodles, sausages, and 5 other Nigerian foods quietly raising your blood pressure

Are your favourite Nigerian meals a 'silent killer'? From instant noodles to stock cubes, discover 7 common foods spiking your blood pressure and how to make them healthier without losing the flavor you love.

Nigerian food is rich, comforting, and deeply tied to everyday life. From a quick plate of noodles to roadside suya at night, many of these meals are not just food; they’re routine. But as more Nigerians lean into fast, processed, and convenience meals, there’s a growing health issue quietly building in the background: high blood pressure .

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Hypertension doesn’t usually announce itself. No pain. No obvious symptoms. Yet it remains one of the biggest drivers of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure in Nigeria. Doctors often call it a "silent killer" for this reason .

Food plays a major role.

This isn’t about banning foods. It’s about awareness. Many everyday Nigerian meals, especially modern, processed versions, contain high levels of salt, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. Over time, these add up.

Here are seven common Nigerian foods and ingredients that may be quietly raising your blood pressure.

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Stock Cubes and Seasoning Powders

A single cube can contain over 1,000mg of sodium.

This is probably the biggest contributor in Nigerian cooking today.

Stock cubes are used in almost everything, jollof rice, soups, stews, beans, and even fried rice. But most people don’t realise how much sodium they contain.

A single cube can contain over 1,000mg of sodium. Health guidelines generally recommend adults stay below 2,300mg per day, and even lower (around 1,500mg) for people at risk of hypertension. When two, three, or even five cubes go into one pot, the numbers climb fast.

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Too much sodium makes the body retain water. That extra fluid increases blood volume, which pushes harder against artery walls, raising blood pressure.

What to do instead:

Cut back gradually — start by reducing your usual cubes by half

Use natural flavour enhancers like iru (locust beans), crayfish, garlic, ginger, onions

Add more spices — curry, thyme, scent leaves, turmeric

Many traditional Nigerian meals actually relied less on cubes and more on natural ingredients.

Instant Noodles

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Most instant noodle seasoning sachets are loaded with sodium, MSG, and artificial flavouring

Instant noodles have become one of Nigeria’s most common quick meals. They're cheap, fast, and easy, especially for students and busy workers.

But the problem is not just the noodles . It's the seasoning packet.

Most instant noodle seasoning sachets are loaded with sodium, MSG, and artificial flavouring. A single serving can provide up to 70–80% of your daily sodium intake. Some people even add extra seasoning or combine multiple packs.

Also, many instant noodles are pre-fried during manufacturing, which adds unhealthy fats.

Healthier options:

Use only half the seasoning packet

Add vegetables like carrots, cabbage, or spinach

Add fresh pepper, onions, or garlic for flavour

Consider switching to whole-grain or low-sodium options where available

Even small changes here can reduce salt intake significantly.

Processed Meats (Sausages, Hot Dogs, Corned Beef)

Processed meats are among the highest sources of dietary sodium, with 100g often containing over 1,000mg—nearly half the daily recommended limit. Common offenders include salami, bacon, sausage, and hot dogs.

Processed meats are extremely common in Nigerian homes. Sausages for breakfast, corned beef in stew, hot dogs in bread, they’re quick and convenient.

But these meats are preserved using high amounts of salt and chemicals like nitrates. These help extend shelf life but also increase blood pressure risk when eaten often.

Corned beef, especially, tends to be very high in sodium.

Better choices:

Eat processed meats occasionally, not daily

Choose fresh fish, eggs, or chicken for protein

Check labels and pick lower-sodium options when possible

Fresh foods generally contain far less sodium than canned or processed meats.

Suya (Especially the Yaji Spice Mix)

Yaji pepper contains large amounts of salt and sometimes MSG. This is what gives suya its addictive flavour.

Suya itself, grilled beef or chicken, isn't the problem. The concern is the yaji spice mix.

Yaji contains ground pepper, ginger, garlic, and other spices. But it also contains large amounts of salt and sometimes MSG. This is what gives suya its addictive flavour.

When eaten frequently, the salt content can contribute to rising blood pressure.

What helps:

Eat suya in moderation

Ask for less yaji when buying

Make homemade yaji with reduced salt

Many people don’t realize how salty suya seasoning actually is.

Deep-Fried Foods (Puff Puff, Fried Plantain, Akara)

Street vendors often reuse oil multiple times to fry puff puff. This creates unhealthy fats that contribute to weight gain and heart disease.

These foods are everywhere, breakfast, roadside snacks, parties, evening cravings.

The risk here comes from two things:

Large amounts of oil

Reused cooking oil

READ ALSO: 10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Street vendors often reuse oil multiple times. This creates unhealthy fats that contribute to weight gain and heart disease. Extra weight itself increases blood pressure risk.

These foods are also usually salted heavily.

Healthier adjustments:

Limit how often you eat deep-fried foods

Try baking or air-frying plantain and akara at home

Blot excess oil using paper towels

Even reducing frequency can help.

High-Salt Snacks (Plantain Chips, Chin Chin, Salted Groundnuts)

A small pack of plantain chips can contain more sodium than expected.

These are the "mindless snacks", eaten in traffic, at work, or while watching TV.

Because they’re eaten casually, people often don’t notice how much salt they’re consuming. A small pack of plantain chips can contain more sodium than expected.

Better snack options:

Choose unsalted or lightly salted nuts

Eat fresh fruits

Check labels on packaged snacks

Small snacks throughout the day can quietly increase salt intake.

Canned Foods in Brine (Sardines, Mackerel)

Canned fish, such as sardines, mackerel, and tuna, is frequently conserved in brine, a mixture of water and salt

Canned fish is convenient and nutritious. It contains protein and omega-3 fatty acids. But the issue comes when it's preserved "in brine."

Brine simply means salt water. This significantly increases sodium levels.

What to do:

Choose fish canned in oil or spring water

Rinse fish in brine before eating to reduce salt

This simple step can reduce sodium intake.

The Bigger Picture

High blood pressure (hypertension) is rapidly increasing in Nigeria, affecting roughly 30–36% of adults, or over 27 million people, with cases surging among young adults

High blood pressure is becoming more common in Nigeria, especially in urban areas. Along with diet, other factors also play a role:

Stress

Reduced physical activity

Weight gain

Family history

Many people don’t know they have hypertension until complications appear.

That’s why regular health checks matter. Knowing your blood pressure numbers early makes prevention easier.

The goal isn’t to stop enjoying Nigerian food. It’s about balance. Reduce salt where possible. Eat more fresh foods. Cook more at home. Make small adjustments.