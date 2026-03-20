Foods That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

Foods That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

From processed food to alcohol, these everyday foods link to a higher cancer risk, according to scientists.

Cancer is a complex and often terrifying disease with many types and causes. While not all are fully understood, research shows that nearly 20% of cancers are linked to lifestyle factors like diet, obesity, alcohol, and physical inactivity .

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This highlights how everyday choices, like the food you eat and drink , can influence your long-term cancer risk. Based on scientific evidence, these foods and beverages may increase your risk of cancer.

1. Processed Meats (Sausage, Bacon, Hot Dogs)

Sausage

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Processed meat is any meat that’s been smoked, salted, cured, or canned. Most processed meats come from red meat, and common examples include:

Hot dogs

Sausage

Ham

Corned beef

Beef jerky

The World Health Organisation classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen , the same category as tobacco (though not equally dangerous, to be clear).

The way these meats are processed can actually produce cancer-causing compounds. For instance, a 2018 study found that curing meat with nitrites can form N-nitroso compounds , while smoking meat can create polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), both of which are carcinogenic. A 2019 review linked it to stomach cancer .

2. Sugary Drinks (Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks)

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Monster Energy Drink

Frequent consumption of sugary drinks is associated with obesity, and obesity is a known risk factor for several cancers, including breast and liver cancer. There is an indirect connection, but a valid one.

Also, some studies suggest high sugar intake may cause inflammation , and chronic inflammation creates an environment where cancer can thrive.

Examples:

Soda

Sweetened fruit drinks

Energy drinks

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Read Next: 11 Nigerian Foods That Boost Brain Power and Memory

3. Alcohol (Even in “Moderation”)

Flirt Vodka Alcoholic Drink

Alcohol is classified as a carcinogen, and even the occasional glass does more harm than good. When your body breaks down alcohol, it produces acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical that can damage DNA .

Cancers linked to alcohol include:

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Breast cancer

Liver cancer

Mouth and throat cancers

The risk increases with quantity, but there’s no completely “safe” level.

4. Highly Processed Foods (Instant Noodles, Packaged Snacks)

Instant Noodles

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These are everywhere, convenient, cheap and highly addictive. But many ultra-processed foods contain the following:

Artificial additives

Preservatives

Refined sugars and fats

A large study published in the BMJ found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of cancer , particularly breast cancer.

5. Red Meat

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Red Meat

Frequent consumption of beef, goat meat, or pork, especially when grilled or fried at high temperatures, can produce harmful compounds like heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These chemicals can damage DNA .

6. Burnt or Charred Foods

Burnt Chicken

When food is cooked at very high temperatures, especially open flames, it forms carcinogenic compounds .

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Think:

Burnt suya edges

Over-grilled chicken

Charred toast

You don’t necessarily have to avoid grilled food entirely, but it’s best to avoid the blackened, heavily burnt parts.

7. Excess Salt and Salt-Preserved Foods

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Smoked Fish

Salt is good; it adds flavour to food, but high salt intake can damage the stomach lining, making it more vulnerable to carcinogens.

This is particularly relevant in diets where preservation relies heavily on salt.

So… Should You Stop Eating All These Foods?

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Not exactly. Eating them occasionally may be good, but if you can, it’s best to avoid them and stick to a healthy diet.