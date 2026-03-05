Chuando Tan is widely considered the "youngest-looking man in the world"

Chuando Tan is widely considered the "youngest-looking man in the world"

Youngest Looking 60-Year-Old in the World Shares the Secret of His Ageless Looks

Singaporean photographer and former model Chuando Tan is widely considered the "youngest-looking man in the world."

If age is just a number, then Chuando Tan seems to be living proof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singaporean model and photographer turned 60 on March 3, and the internet reacted the only way it knows how, loudly. His birthday post on Instagram quickly filled with comments from fans trying to process what they were seeing.

Some joked he must be immortal. “I know he's a vampire, but I can't just prove it,” one person wrote.

Others kept it simpler. “The most handsome grandpa,” another user commented. And then there were the stunned ones. “You're celebrating 60 years with the face of a 35-year-old.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reaction wasn’t exactly new. Tan first went viral in 2017 when photos of him, then in his early 50s, spread online, sparking global curiosity about how he manages to look decades younger than his age.

Still, the man at the centre of the attention doesn’t seem particularly interested in the hype.

A Quiet Reflection on Turning 60

Instead of leaning into the internet jokes, Tan used his birthday post to reflect on time itself.

“I am reminded that time is the only real wealth,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The caption continued with a tone that felt more thoughtful than celebratory.

“Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still.”

For Tan, entering a new decade appears less about appearance and more about perspective. He wrote about returning “daily to nature and sunlight” and aligning himself with things that endure.

It’s the kind of message that feels less like a celebrity caption and more like a personal reminder.

The Simple Philosophy Behind His Youthful Look

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tan has spoken about ageing and lifestyle before, especially after the internet became fascinated with his appearance.

In a 2024 interview with the South China Morning Post, he explained that mindset plays a major role in how people age.

“Mindset plays a crucial role in shaping one’s path,” he said.

But he’s also practical about it. According to him, a healthy diet is essential for maintaining overall well-being. Over the years, he has mentioned habits like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and proper sleep as part of his routine.

Nothing magical. Just discipline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viral Fame Didn’t Change Much

Despite the attention, Tan says life didn’t dramatically shift when the internet discovered him.

Speaking to Vogue Man Singapore in an interview, he said he never felt insecure about his age.

“When I went viral at 51, everything still felt the same,” he explained. “I was just enjoying life as I always had.”

That attitude seems to extend to how he views ageing itself. “Even as you grow older, you have to keep the sexiness in you,” he said. “Not for others, but for yourself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a statement that sounds less about appearance and more about confidence.

Private, Despite Millions Watching

For someone with nearly two million followers online, Tan keeps a surprisingly low profile.

He shares photos and glimpses of daily life, but prefers to stay away from the spotlight in other ways.

Public speaking? Not really his thing. “If it’s public speaking, I definitely wouldn’t do it,” he once admitted. “But to be myself in front of a camera? No problem.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And maybe that’s part of the mystery people see when they look at him online.

A man turning 60, looking decades younger, but sounding a little more reflective about time than most people his age.