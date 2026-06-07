Months after mass abduction, Boko Haram frees 416 women and children abducted in Borno

Boko Haram released 416 women and children abducted from Ngoshe area in Borno state months after threatening to share them if release conditions are not met.

Boko Haram has released 416 women and children abducted from Ngoshe community in Borno State.

The victims were kidnapped during a March 4 attack on the community.

The insurgents had earlier demanded a ₦5 billion ransom and threatened the captives.

Details of how the victims secured their release remain unclear.

Community leaders are calling for stronger security to prevent future attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents of Borno State have welcomed the release of 416 women and children who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area earlier this year.

The victims were reportedly freed on June 6, months after they were kidnapped when insurgents invaded the community, overran a military formation, and abducted hundreds of residents, mostly women and children.

The development was confirmed by the President of the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA), Samaila Kaigama, who described the release as a huge relief for affected families and the entire community.

WATCH: Boko Haram Faction Releases Over 400 Ngoshe Women, Children After Months In Captivity pic.twitter.com/dVQ70kTdu4 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 7, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The women and children were among hundreds of residents taken away by the insurgents during the March 4 attack on Ngoshe, a border community in southern Borno. The attack left many residents displaced and sparked fears over the safety of those held in captivity.

The abduction drew national attention in April after Boko Haram released a video showing the captives and reportedly demanded a ₦5 billion ransom for their release. The insurgents also issued threats that raised concerns about the fate of the victims if their demands were not met.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders, civil society groups, and residents of the state, with many calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the release of the captives.

Released 416 women and children

Borno South Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume, also confirmed that the abducted women and children had regained their freedom. However, details surrounding their release remain unclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of the time of reporting, authorities had not disclosed whether any negotiations took place or if any conditions were met before the captives were released.

The release comes amid ongoing security challenges in parts of Borno State, where communities continue to face attacks from insurgent groups despite years of military operations against terrorism in the North-East.

For many families in Ngoshe, the return of their loved ones marks the end of months of uncertainty and anguish following one of the largest recent abductions in the area.