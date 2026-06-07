Gabriel Afolayan reveals the reason Yoruba films are getting more attention

Gabriel said he is not surprised by the growing attention to Yoruba-language films.

Yoruba films are thriving due to years of hard work by filmmakers and actors, according to Gabriel Afolayan.

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​Every role is a learning experience, requiring different preparation and approaches.

​Creatives should focus on their work and let audiences judge the results.

​He explained that their success shows how much effort filmmakers and actors have put in over the years.

He said, “There is nothing strange about it because we have put in the work. If one works hard, one should reap the dividends. If we are seeing the feedback, it’s worth it. So there is nothing strange about it because we have put in the work.”

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​The actor shared that his nickname, Gabbylucciii, reflects both his personality and his goals.

​“Lucci means leader, Luciano, boss…someone at the top. And Gabby is coined from my name, Gabriel,” he explained.

​Gabriel said that he sees every role as a chance to learn, since each character needs a unique mindset and preparation.

Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan [Instagram]

​He said, “All the roles stretch me. Maybe I don’t take things to heart too much. I see it for what it is and do it for what it should be. I am a student of the art, and I am still learning as well, so for me, everything is quite challenging. Different roles have different landscapes of approach. The thoughts, the mindset, the research; they are always on different levels. So you can’t really say this is above the other. I put myself through everything I have to go through to achieve every role.”

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​Gabriel encouraged actors and other creatives to focus on their work instead of looking for approval from others.

​“Just love what you do, you can’t be scheming. Understand what you are supposed to do and do it. Let the audience give you the feedback. Yours is to get into the character, give it what it needs and let the audience feed you back on that,” he added.

​Gabriel comes from the Afolayan entertainment family. He is the son of the late filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan, known as “Ade Love”, and the younger brother of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan and has built a successful career in both acting and music.