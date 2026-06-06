Terrorists holding abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State have issued four major demands.

Terrorists holding abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State have issued four major demands.

Oyo school kidnapping: Full list of what the terrorists are demanding to release pupils and teachers

Terrorists holding abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State have issued four major demands.

Terrorists abducted pupils and teachers from three schools in Oyo State’s Oriire LGA on May 15, 2026.

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The group, linked to Ansaru, released a video showing the killing of a teacher days after the attack.

They are demanding ₦1 billion ransom, vehicles, Sharia law implementation, and the release of detained commanders.

The terrorists holding pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have issued four main demands to the government before they will release the remaining hostages.

The group, identified as members of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fii Bilaadis Sudan (better known as Ansaru)—a Boko Haram splinter group—attacked the remote communities of Esinele, Yawota, and Alawusa on May 15, 2026.

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Members of the Ansaru militant group holding firearms in a remote forest area.

During the well-coordinated raid, seven teachers and 39 pupils were marched into the nearby Old Oyo National Park forest.

Two days after the attack, the group released a harrowing video online showing the killing of Michael Oyedokun, a 57-year-old mathematics teacher at Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele.

The late Michael Oyedokun, the mathematics teacher who was tragically killed by the gang following the abduction.

Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed the tragedy and expressed his deepest condolences to the victim’s family.

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According to security sources, the abductors are demanding the following terms to free the remaining captives:

1. Release of detained terrorist commanders

The group wants two of its high-profile leaders freed from state custody.

The first is Mahmud Usman (also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar), who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in September 2025 for illegal mining linked to terrorism financing.

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Detained Ansaru leaders Mahmud Usman (left) and his deputy, Abubakar Abba (right).

The second is his deputy, Abubakar Abba (alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri). Both men are currently facing separate terrorism trials in Abuja and have been linked to the notorious 2022 Kuje prison break.

2. ₦1 billion ransom payment

The kidnappers are also demanding ₦1 billion. Reports say they want the money paid into a bank account in the neighbouring Republic of Benin, possibly to avoid tracking.

3. Operational vehicles

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They are requesting two brand-new Toyota Hilux vehicles as part of the conditions for releasing the hostages.

4. Sharia law implementation

The implementation of Sharia legal systems remains one of the core demands issued by the kidnappers.

The group has also demanded the introduction of Sharia-based laws in the region.

Sharia law refers to a system of Islamic legal and moral rules derived from the Qur’an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

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It covers areas such as crime, family matters, finance, and daily conduct and is applied in different ways across some Muslim-majority regions.

The demand has been strongly rejected by religious and community leaders in Oyo State.

READ ALSO: Gov Makinde drops fresh stance on introducing Sharia Law in Oyo State

Government and security response

Security experts have warned that meeting these demands, especially releasing convicted commanders, could worsen insecurity and encourage more attacks.

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The Oyo State Government says it will not disclose details of its response while rescue operations are ongoing.

Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, said revealing operational plans could affect efforts to secure the victims’ release.