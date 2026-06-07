Kumuyi at 85: Five things you didn’t know about the Deeper-Life founder

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, is celebrating his 85th birthday today, June 6.

​Pastor W.F. Kumuyi founded the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 1973, growing it from a small Bible study group into a global church movement.

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​He graduated with a First Class degree in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan in 1967 and was the overall best graduating student of his set.

​Born on June 6, 1941, Kumuyi is marking his 85th birthday today, receiving tributes from world leaders, including President Bola Tinubu.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the world, including from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, in honour of the renowned cleric.

​Although he remains one of Nigeria’s longest-serving church leaders and has authored numerous Christian books and teaching materials, many people know little about his personal journey. Here are five key facts about the celebrated clergyman.

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Pastor Kumuyi

Background

​Pastor Kumuyi was born into a devout Anglican family in Erin-Ijesha, Osun State. According to accounts of his early life, his family maintained a strong culture of worship, often beginning their days with hymns, Bible reading, and prayers.

​However, it was during his secondary school years, away from home, that he experienced a personal conversion to Christianity and developed a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.

Meet the founder of the Deeper Life, Pastor Kumuyi

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Education

​Kumuyi completed his secondary education at Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State, in 1961.

He later attended the University of Ibadan, where he graduated in 1967 with a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics.

​His academic excellence earned him the distinction of being the top graduating student in his set. He subsequently pursued postgraduate studies in Education at the University of Lagos.

Expulsion from the Apostolic Faith Church

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​While serving as a mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos in 1973, Kumuyi started a Bible study group with 15 students seeking a deeper understanding of scripture.

​The fellowship later became the foundation of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

​In 1975, he was expelled from the Apostolic Faith Church following disagreements over his teachings on the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

He Founded One of Nigeria’s Largest Churches

​Following his departure from the Apostolic Faith Church, Kumuyi continued his independent ministry, which evolved into the Deeper Life Bible Church in 1982.

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​The ministry has since expanded globally, with hundreds of thousands of members and branches in numerous countries. Its international headquarters is located in Gbagada, Lagos.

​The church’s main auditorium, inaugurated on April 24, 2018, has a seating capacity of about 30,000 worshippers. The event was attended by then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries.

W.F. Kumuyi and his late wife Abiodun Kumuyi

Family

​Pastor Kumuyi met his first wife, Abiodun Olowu, in September 1972. She was one of the early members of his Bible study group and later became an active part of the growing ministry.

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​The couple married on September 13, 1980, and had two sons, Jeremiah and John.