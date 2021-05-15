Save the dates for all Formula 1 Action on Sundays with this Motor Sports Community
The Motor Sport Sundays at Bay Lounge, Lekki is fast becoming a regular fixture for watching the 2021 Formula 1 Season in Lagos as we get to see favorites like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and many others battle for supremacy.
It is free to attend, but seats are limited. Reserve your Spot NOW at http://www.motorsportsng.com for chances to get special invites to our VIP experiences.
Come through and create exclusive unforgettable moments together.
