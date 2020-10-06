QUIZ: What kind of relationship are you in?
What's actually going on in your love life?
Your partner does not call or text you in 24 hours, what do you do?
Block them everywhere
End the relationship
Call them to know why
Pick a fight when next they call
Who did you spend the lockdown with?
Myself
Family
Spouse and kids
My partner
Someone of the opposite sex who's not my boo
What keeps you warm on a cold, rainy night?
My boo
I have a teddy bear
My duvet
Alcohol
Tea / Hot chocolate drinks
When was the last time you kissed?
Been so long I can't remember
Months back
Weeks back
Days back
Today
How much do you earn?
Over 500k
Between 250k - 500k
100k - 249k
Below 100k
