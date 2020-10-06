  1. quizzes

QUIZ: What kind of relationship are you in?

Ayoola Adetayo
What's actually going on in your love life?

Your partner does not call or text you in 24 hours, what do you do?

Block them everywhere
End the relationship
Call them to know why
Pick a fight when next they call

Who did you spend the lockdown with?

Myself
Family
Spouse and kids
My partner
Someone of the opposite sex who's not my boo

What keeps you warm on a cold, rainy night?

My boo
I have a teddy bear
My duvet
Alcohol
Tea / Hot chocolate drinks

When was the last time you kissed?

Been so long I can't remember
Months back
Weeks back
Days back
Today

How much do you earn?

Over 500k
Between 250k - 500k
100k - 249k
Below 100k

Choose a happy couple

1
2
3
4
Your score: In a relationship with yourself
Single pringle.
Your score: In a happy relationship
How does it feel to be God's favourite?
Your score: In a complicated relationship
The struggle is real. Hang in there. Hang tight.
Your score: In a sexless relationship
Hopefully it's intentional and not some suffer head marathon you're engaing in.
