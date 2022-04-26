Quiz: Which old Nollywood queen would easily be your bestie?
Would you bond better with Liz Benson or Oge Okoye?
Who do your friends say you are?
Adventurous
Laidback
Hardworking
Generous
Wise
Which of these things annoy you the most?
Chewing loudly
Dragging one’s feet noisily while walking
Slow replies
Talking too much
Prefer not to speak
What’s your personality at a party?
Pressing phone in one corner
Tireless dancer
There for just the booze
Alchohol, dance, everything
I don't attend parties
Which of these chores stresses you the most?
Doing dishes
Doing laundry
Cleaning toilets & bathrooms
Ironing women’s clothes
Cooking
If you would be arrested for something, what would it be?
Stealing
Smoking weed
Doing other drugs
Fornication
Nightcrawling
Pick a random emoji
🙌🏼
🙏🏽
🍆
🔥
😂
How emotional are you on a scale of 0-100?
0
20
50
80
100
