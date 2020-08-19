Quiz: Which Nigerian bank best describes your personality?
Believe us when we say there's a Nigerian bank that perfectly embodies all your character traits.
How easily do you make friends?
20%
50%
80%
100%
What is your relationship with food?
I am in a healthy relationship with it
In an abusive relationship with it
Our romance is on and off
I am mad obsessed with it
What's your position in your family?
Last born
Only child
First born
In the middle
Over 100. How well can you keep a secret?
20%
50%
80%
100%
What kind of friend are you?
The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend
Select your peer group below
Teenagers
Twenties
Thirties
None of the above
You always want to be the first to do something in your circle of friends or wherever you find yourself. First to finish assignment, submit assignment, finish school, get engaged, marry, get a job... all that stuff. It never matters to you that you are not the best at something. So far you did it first, you are fine.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng