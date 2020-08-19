Quiz: Which Nigerian bank best describes your personality?

  1. quizzes

Ayoola Adetayo
Believe us when we say there's a Nigerian bank that perfectly embodies all your character traits.

Select a Nigerian artiste

Wizkid
Yemi Alade
Teni
Chike

How easily do you make friends?

20%
50%
80%
100%

What is your relationship with food?

I am in a healthy relationship with it
In an abusive relationship with it
Our romance is on and off
I am mad obsessed with it

What's your position in your family?

Last born
Only child
First born
In the middle

Over 100. How well can you keep a secret?

20%
50%
80%
100%

What kind of friend are you?

The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend

Select your peer group below

Teenagers
Twenties
Thirties
None of the above
Your score: Sterling Bank
As a friend you are fiercely loyal to those in your circle. As a professional you take pride in the way you intensely focus on just one project per time. With these kind of character traits, you are surely Sterling Bank.
Your score: First Bank
You always want to be the first to do something in your circle of friends or wherever you find yourself. First to finish assignment, submit assignment, finish school, get engaged, marry, get a job... all that stuff. It never matters to you that you are not the best at something. So far you did it first, you are fine.
Your score: Zenith Bank
If you were a bank, you wold be Zenith bank because you are elitist. It's not necessarily a bad thing sha, but sometimes people misunderstand you and judge you for being proud and selectively friendly. Those in your circle love you sha. So it's OK. Ma fo.
Your score: Guaranty Trust Bank
You are a very warm and welcoming person. You do not discriminate and your love for people is not defined by their social status in life. If humans were banks, you definitely would be GTB.
