QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz
Let's see how yo know about Nigeria's most darling power couple.
How did Banky and Adesua meet?
At an art gallery in 2013
At an event in 2015
In London, 2014.
At an event in 2015 Next question
Which of these movies did they both feature in?
Sugar Rush
Up North
King Of Boys
Up North Next question
Which music video is this clip of them from?
Whatchu Doing Tonight? [Remix]
Made For You
Heaven [Susu's Song]
Made For You Next question
When did they announce their engagement?
2016-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2017-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2018-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2017-02-21T23:00:00+00:00 Next question
Where did their white wedding ceremony take place?
Johannesburg
Cape Town
Cape Coast
Cape Town Next question
In 'The Wedding Party', they were
Dunmininu and David
Adunni and Dayo
Dunni and Dozie
Dunni and Dozie Next question
What is the name of their new-born son?
Zaiah
Zaya
Zendaya
Zaiah Next question
