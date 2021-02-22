  1. quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

Ayoola Adetayo
Let's see how yo know about Nigeria's most darling power couple.

How did Banky and Adesua meet?

At an art gallery in 2013
At an event in 2015
In London, 2014.
At an event in 2015 Next question

Which of these movies did they both feature in?

Sugar Rush
Up North
King Of Boys
Up North Next question

Which music video is this clip of them from?

Whatchu Doing Tonight? [Remix]
Made For You
Heaven [Susu's Song]
Made For You Next question

When did they announce their engagement?

2016-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2017-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2018-02-21T23:00:00+00:00
2017-02-21T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

Where did their white wedding ceremony take place?

Johannesburg
Cape Town
Cape Coast
Cape Town Next question

In 'The Wedding Party', they were

Dunmininu and David
Adunni and Dayo
Dunni and Dozie
Dunni and Dozie Next question

What is the name of their new-born son?

Zaiah
Zaya
Zendaya
Zaiah Next question
Your score: Not good
Before we start this fight with you, can you quickly tell us why you are hating on them? You're not? Then how come you know so little? Come on, you have to love Banky and Adesua by all means!
Your score: Okurrr! You're a fan!
Either that or you just happen to know so many random things about Nigerian entertainment. We refuse to believe the latter.
Your score: A super fan!
We see you are just as in love with them as we are. Welcome to our club of Banky and Adesua's lovers. We also form a league of uncles and aunts for their newborn son.
Your score:
