Quiz: Score 5/7 to prove that you know Nigerian slangs
Wahala be like bicycle...
He who do anyhow go see _________
Anything
Everything
Anyhow
Somehow
Anyhow Next question
Warri no dey carry _________
Load
Last
Girls
Gist
Last Next question
When you 'fall someone's hand,' you _________
Injure them
Disappoint them
Make them descend from somewhere
Steal from them
Disappoint them Next question
Complete this: Wahala be like bicycle...
E no fit enter express
E no dey hard to start
E no dey enter gear
E no dey sweet to enter
E no dey hard to start Next question
Which of these is the opposite of 'HAMMER'?
Blow
Succeed
Fail
Make am
Fail Next question
If someone is called 'Dundee,' it means they are one of the following:
A Don
A moron
A fraudster
A moron Next question
Which of these things can you liken life to?
A bag rice
A tray of small chops
A tin of milk
A pot of beans
A pot of beans Next question
