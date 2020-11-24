  1. quizzes

Quiz: Score 5/7 to prove that you know Nigerian slangs

Ayoola Adetayo
Wahala be like bicycle...

He who do anyhow go see _________

Anything
Everything
Anyhow
Somehow
Anyhow Next question

Warri no dey carry _________

Load
Last
Girls
Gist
Last Next question

When you 'fall someone's hand,' you _________

Injure them
Disappoint them
Make them descend from somewhere
Steal from them
Disappoint them Next question

Complete this: Wahala be like bicycle...

E no fit enter express
E no dey hard to start
E no dey enter gear
E no dey sweet to enter
E no dey hard to start Next question

Which of these is the opposite of 'HAMMER'?

Blow
Succeed
Fail
Make am
Fail Next question

If someone is called 'Dundee,' it means they are one of the following:

A Don
A moron
A fraudster
A moron Next question

Which of these things can you liken life to?

A bag rice
A tray of small chops
A tin of milk
A pot of beans
A pot of beans Next question
Your score: Not good
You need to upgrade your Nigerianness. ASAP.
Your score: Fair enough
Good work. You know your slangs.
Your score: Dope!
You are in sync with the streets. Chop knuckle 👊🏽
Your score: Perfect!
Your score:
Ayoola Adetayo
