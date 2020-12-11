Quiz: Only true owambe lovers will score 6/8 in this quiz
Let's go!
Which one does every owambe lover skip?
Afterparty
Church
Reception
Church Next question
What’s the seating arrangement for families at weddings?
Everybody together.
Both families sit on different sides of the aisle.
Both families on one side, everyone else on the other side.
Both families sit on different sides of the aisle. Next question
You have an owambe coming up, when do you take your cloth to the tailor’s?
The week of the event
Months before
Few weeks before
Months before Next question
Which of these are you likely to come home with from a burial ceremony?
Gold-plated i-Phones
'Adieu Papa/Mama' shirts
'Adieu Papa/Mama' shirts Next question
Which of these is commonly written on souvenirs?
'Conjugal Bliss'
'Happy Married Life'
'Adieu Papa'
'Congrats on your graduation'
All of the above
None of the above
All of the above Next question
Which is the next best thing to do if you do not have money for aso ebi?
Buy the cap/gele and wear it with your white trad.
Wear anything you like
Wear an 'English' outfit
Buy the cap/gele and wear it with your white trad. Next question
Which jollof do party goers say is the best?
Wedding jollof
Naming ceremony jollof
Burial jollof
Graduation jollof
Burial jollof Next question
Ask around. You'll hear about how hard burial jollof slaps.
One of these is likeliest to happen at an average Nigerian party
Everyone will leave before food finishes
Meat will finish before rice
None of the above
Meat will finish before rice Next question
It's almost as inevitable as death that meat will finish before rice.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng