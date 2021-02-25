Quiz: Only rich people will score 5/7 in this money quiz
Score 5 and above to prove that you are not broke.
Which of these countries does not spend EUROS?
Bangladesh
Netherlands
Germany
Bangladesh Next question
What is the name of Japan's currency?
Franc
Lira
Yen
Yen Next question
Which of these countries spends the LIRA?
Liberia
Turkey
Lithuania
Turkey Next question
POUNDS is native to which of these countries?
Senegal
Portugal
England
Naira is to Dollar, as Kobo is to
Pounds
Cents
Yuan
Cents Next question
What of these is China's currency?
Yen
Yuan
Yian
Yuan Next question
Which country spends DIRHAMS?
Kuwait
Azerbaijan
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates Next question
Sorry to be the one to break it to you, dear. But you're poor small oh. Not to worry sha, you will blow soon and these monies will be familiar to you. Keep hustlin'.
Share your score:
You're not broke, broke like that, but in a way sha, you're broke. But not for long. You seem like the person whose path to wealth is clear already. Na manifestation remain. Go get that dough!
Share your score:
You know all these currencies because you dey spend them lavish! All we have to say is: please do give away for us 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Share your score:
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng