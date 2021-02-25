  1. quizzes

Quiz: Only rich people will score 5/7 in this money quiz

Ayoola Adetayo
Score 5 and above to prove that you are not broke.

Which of these countries does not spend EUROS?

Bangladesh
Netherlands
Germany
Bangladesh

What is the name of Japan's currency?

Franc
Lira
Yen
Yen

Which of these countries spends the LIRA?

Liberia
Turkey
Lithuania
Turkey

POUNDS is native to which of these countries?

Senegal
Portugal
England

Naira is to Dollar, as Kobo is to

Pounds
Cents
Yuan
Cents

What of these is China's currency?

Yen
Yuan
Yian
Yuan

Which country spends DIRHAMS?

Kuwait
Azerbaijan
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Your score: You broke!
Sorry to be the one to break it to you, dear. But you're poor small oh. Not to worry sha, you will blow soon and these monies will be familiar to you. Keep hustlin'.
Your score: Not that rich
You're not broke, broke like that, but in a way sha, you're broke. But not for long. You seem like the person whose path to wealth is clear already. Na manifestation remain. Go get that dough!
Your score: Stinking rich!
You know all these currencies because you dey spend them lavish! All we have to say is: please do give away for us 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Your score:
Source: Pulse Nigeria
