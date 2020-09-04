Quiz: How freaky are you?
Hello, freaky freaky. Are you dia?
You, first of all, rate yourself
0-25%
26-50%
51-75%
76-100%
Select a smoothie
Banana and pineapple
Tigernut, dates and coconut
Banana, peanut butter and cocoa powder
Orange and strawberry
Which of these have you ever used?
Dildo
Vibrator
Blindfold
Butt plug
Cuffs
None of the above
Best time to have sex
Very early in the morning
Morning/Midday
Afternoon
Evening/Night time
Middle of the night
Period sex. What came to your mind first when you read that?
Ewwwwww
I remembered that I've done it before
Nothing came to my mind
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng