QUIZ: Find out what your spirit animal is

Select a mythical animal

Unicorn
Werewolf
Hydra
Leviathan
Kraken

Select a mythical winged animal

Phoenix
Griffin
Dragon
Pegasus
Sphinx

Select a movie

Lord Of The Rings
Pirates Of The Caribbean
The Hobbit
Harry Potter
Gladiator

Choose one of these shows

Merlin
Castlevania
The Witcher
Legend Of The Seeker
American Gods

What kind of person are you?

Adventurous
Fearless
Gentle
Homey
None of the above

Let's assume you need deliverance. Select a Nigerian church to do it

Redeemed Christian Church Of God
Christ Apostolic Church
Celestial Church Of Christ
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries
The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry [Indaboski's Church]
Your score: Wild Horses
Your spirit agrees with freedom, adventure, independence, friendship and endurance. Wild horses sounds about right for your spirit animal.
Your score: Dove
It's not as if you are 100% pure or gentle or anything like that. It's just... compared to several other people, you are very much better. Purity, gentleness, devotion, hope, love, communication, peace, and sacrifice are components of your soul. Yup. A dove is surely your spirit animal.
Your score: Unicorn
Unicorns are said to be mythical but that's not taking your existence into account because here you are, alive and breathing; a complete epitome of magic, love, faith, vision, innocence, purity, gentleness and grace. Forget scientists, this right here is facts.
Your score: Eagle
You are goal-oriented, focused, adventurous, resilient, powerful and you totally love freedom. Whenever anyone mentions Eagle [even super eagles] beside you, you should beam, because that's you they're talking about,
Your score: Cougar
Nah, this has nothing to do with your love for younger sexual partners [although no one is judging you for it]. It's just that virtues[?] such as patience, observation, sensuality, courage, dependability and heightened spiritual awareness are woven into your fabric. Your spirit animal is for sure a cougar.
