QUIZ: Find out what your spirit animal is
Eagle? Butterfly? Dove?
Wild horses The Denver Post
Select a mythical animal
Unicorn
Werewolf
Hydra
Leviathan
Kraken
Select a mythical winged animal
Phoenix
Griffin
Dragon
Pegasus
Sphinx
Select a movie
Lord Of The Rings
Pirates Of The Caribbean
The Hobbit
Harry Potter
Gladiator
Choose one of these shows
Merlin
Castlevania
The Witcher
Legend Of The Seeker
American Gods
What kind of person are you?
Adventurous
Fearless
Gentle
Homey
None of the above
Let's assume you need deliverance. Select a Nigerian church to do it
Redeemed Christian Church Of God
Christ Apostolic Church
Celestial Church Of Christ
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries
The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry [Indaboski's Church]
Your spirit agrees with freedom, adventure, independence, friendship and endurance. Wild horses sounds about right for your spirit animal.
It's not as if you are 100% pure or gentle or anything like that. It's just... compared to several other people, you are very much better. Purity, gentleness, devotion, hope, love, communication, peace, and sacrifice are components of your soul. Yup. A dove is surely your spirit animal.
Unicorns are said to be mythical but that's not taking your existence into account because here you are, alive and breathing; a complete epitome of magic, love, faith, vision, innocence, purity, gentleness and grace. Forget scientists, this right here is facts.
You are goal-oriented, focused, adventurous, resilient, powerful and you totally love freedom. Whenever anyone mentions Eagle [even super eagles] beside you, you should beam, because that's you they're talking about,
Nah, this has nothing to do with your love for younger sexual partners [although no one is judging you for it]. It's just that virtues[?] such as patience, observation, sensuality, courage, dependability and heightened spiritual awareness are woven into your fabric. Your spirit animal is for sure a cougar.
