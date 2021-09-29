Quiz: Can you score 15 in this state & capital quiz?
Should be a piece of cake, right?
1
Cross river
Edo
Akwa ibom
Delta
Akwa ibom Next question
7
Ogun
Oyo
Lagos
None
None Next question
Lantoro is only a place in Abeokuta, which is the capital city of Ogun state.
