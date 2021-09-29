RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can you score 15 in this state & capital quiz?

Ayoola Adetayo

Should be a piece of cake, right?

1

Cross river
Edo
Akwa ibom
Delta
Akwa ibom Next question

2

Yenogoa
Dutse
Minna
Jigawa
Jigawa Next question

3

Delta
Oyo
Ogun
Niger
Niger Next question

4

Dutse
Zamfara
Gombe
Sokoto
Gombe Next question

5

Sokoto
Bauchi
Anambra
Crossriver
Bauchi Next question

6

Abuja
Jigawa
Kano
Taraba
Taraba Next question

7

Ogun
Oyo
Lagos
None
None Next question
Lantoro is only a place in Abeokuta, which is the capital city of Ogun state.

8

Lasgidi
Oyo
Lagos
Ogun
Lagos Next question

9

Jigawa
Yobe
Ogun
Abia
Yobe Next question

10

Sokoto
Bauchi
Gombe
Nassarawa
Nassarawa
None
Kano
Lagos
None Next question
Bauchi
Ondo
Adamawa
Osun
Adamawa Next question

13

Kano
Oyo
Nassarawa
Kaduna
Nassarawa Next question

14

Anambra
Imo
Cross river
Abia
Abia Next question

15

Bayelsa
Bauchi
Benue
Rivers
Benue Next question

16

Ebonyi
Benue
Kogi
None of the above

17

Anambra
Zamfara
Plateau
Edo
Zamfara Next question
Your score: Disappointing.
Bia, you no go primary school?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not bad
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Impressive
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Fantabulous!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

