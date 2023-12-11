We found the 4 best Whitening toothpastes under ₦3,000

In Nigeria, where oral hygiene is a key aspect of overall health, finding an affordable yet effective whitening toothpaste is essential.

In this article, we've selected our top-notch whitening toothpaste options that won't dent your wallet, all priced under ₦3,000.

Colgate Max White Expert Complete

Colgate

Colgate is undoubtedly a trusted name in oral care.

Their Max White Expert Complete toothpaste is packed with advanced whitening technology and for an affordable price.

This toothpaste removes stains and lightens your teeth after just a few uses.

It also has a refreshing mint flavor ensures a pleasant brushing experience.

Arm & Hammer Advance White Baking Soda and Peroxide Toothpaste

Mano

Arm & Hammer, known for its baking soda-based toothpaste, offers an affordable whitening option with its Advance White variant.

Baking soda is actually a gentle yet effective abrasive that helps remove stains from the surface of your teeth.

Combined with peroxide, this toothpaste provides a powerful one-two punch against discolouration.

The Arm & Hammer Advance White toothpaste not only whitens but also helps neutralize bad breath for a confidently fresh smile.

Sensodyne Gentle Whitening Toothpaste

Sensodyne

Sensodyne Gentle Whitening is an excellent choice for those with sensitive teeth who still want to enjoy the benefits of whitening toothpaste.

For an affordable price, this toothpaste is specifically designed for people with tooth sensitivity.

It helps strengthen enamel and protect against acid erosion while gently removing stains for a whiter smile.

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste

CashnCarry

Colgate’s Optic White toothpaste is another option if you’re looking to buy a whitening toothpaste on a budget.

Packed with advanced whitening technology, this toothpaste helps remove stains and brighten teeth over time.

Due to its pocket-friendly price, the Colgate Optic White Toothpaste has become a popular choice for those looking to enhance their smile without denting their wallet.

