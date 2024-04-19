All the details on Bella Okagbue's gorgeous silver gown

Okagbue stuns in a gorgeous silver ensemble designed by Nigerian fashion powerhouse Desiree Iyama. The form-fitting dress hugs Okagbue's curves perfectly, accentuating her silhouette. The dress isn't just about showing off her figure, though. It also features a chic flower bow that adds a touch of whimsy and femininity to the look.

For fans wanting to recreate Okagbue's dazzling look, be prepared to invest a bit. The Desiree Iyama dress reportedly costs ₦250,000.

While the price tag might be steep, there's no denying that this outfit is a showstopper. The combination of the sleek silver material, the flattering silhouette, and the playful flower bow makes a statement that's both glamorous and unforgettable.

