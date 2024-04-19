ADVERTISEMENT
All the details on Bella Okagbue's gorgeous silver gown

Temi Iwalaiye

We have all the details on Bella Okagbue's latest outfit.

Reality TV star and influencer Bella Okagbue knows how to turn heads, and her recent outfit is no exception.

Okagbue stuns in a gorgeous silver ensemble designed by Nigerian fashion powerhouse Desiree Iyama. The form-fitting dress hugs Okagbue's curves perfectly, accentuating her silhouette. The dress isn't just about showing off her figure, though. It also features a chic flower bow that adds a touch of whimsy and femininity to the look.

For fans wanting to recreate Okagbue's dazzling look, be prepared to invest a bit. The Desiree Iyama dress reportedly costs ₦250,000.

While the price tag might be steep, there's no denying that this outfit is a showstopper. The combination of the sleek silver material, the flattering silhouette, and the playful flower bow makes a statement that's both glamorous and unforgettable.

Whether you're a die-hard Bella Okagbue fan or simply appreciate high fashion, this Desiree Iyama creation is one to admire. Unsurprisingly, it's currently out of stock.

