ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 drop-dead gorgeous dinner gowns that will leave your man speechless

Temi Iwalaiye

These gowns are one of the most beautiful, regardless of your body type.

Best dinner gowns for a date
Best dinner gowns for a date

Is it a first date or a regular date night in your relationship, and you are thinking of what to wear to impress your man?

Recommended articles

Well, we’ve found the five dinner gowns that are unanimously stunning.

White puff sleeve skater dress [houseofcb]
White puff sleeve skater dress [houseofcb] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This whimsical dress evokes a romantic, floral vibe. This exact gown is available at Jumia for ₦14,500, or you can find a similar skater dress at Style in Lagos.

Little black dress [revolve]
Little black dress [revolve] Pulse Nigeria

A timeless classic, the LBD offers effortless elegance. You can find one at Jumia for just ₦5,500, or check out Style in Lagos and revolve for other options.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bardot Amika gown [revolve]
Bardot Amika gown [revolve] Pulse Nigeria

Pink is a colour that exudes femininity; that’s why this Bardot Amrika pink dress is one to die for. It’s on the high side, but it’s certainly worth it. See it here.

Mini corset gown [emmiol]
Mini corset gown [emmiol] Pulse Nigeria

Corset gowns are a flattering choice for many body types. We found the cutest corset gown on Jumia and Style in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Slip dress [Neimann Marcus]
Slip dress [Neimann Marcus] Pulse Nigeria

Slip dresses are the fabric of romance, delicacy, and intimacy. See this gorgeous silk lip dress here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wig inspiration from Diane Russet

Diane Russet's top 5 must-have wigs for every woman

Best dinner gowns for a date

5 drop-dead gorgeous dinner gowns that will leave your man speechless