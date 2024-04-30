Is it a first date or a regular date night in your relationship, and you are thinking of what to wear to impress your man?
5 drop-dead gorgeous dinner gowns that will leave your man speechless
These gowns are one of the most beautiful, regardless of your body type.
Well, we’ve found the five dinner gowns that are unanimously stunning.
1. White puff-sleeve floral skater dress
This whimsical dress evokes a romantic, floral vibe. This exact gown is available at Jumia for ₦14,500, or you can find a similar skater dress at Style in Lagos.
2. The Little Black Dress (LBD)
A timeless classic, the LBD offers effortless elegance. You can find one at Jumia for just ₦5,500, or check out Style in Lagos and revolve for other options.
3. Hot pink midi dress
Pink is a colour that exudes femininity; that’s why this Bardot Amrika pink dress is one to die for. It’s on the high side, but it’s certainly worth it. See it here.
4. A mini corset gown
Corset gowns are a flattering choice for many body types. We found the cutest corset gown on Jumia and Style in Lagos.
5. Silk slip dresses
Slip dresses are the fabric of romance, delicacy, and intimacy. See this gorgeous silk lip dress here.
