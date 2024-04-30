5 drop-dead gorgeous dinner gowns that will leave your man speechless

Well, we’ve found the five dinner gowns that are unanimously stunning.

1. White puff-sleeve floral skater dress

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This whimsical dress evokes a romantic, floral vibe. This exact gown is available at Jumia for ₦14,500, or you can find a similar skater dress at Style in Lagos.

2. The Little Black Dress (LBD)

Pulse Nigeria

A timeless classic, the LBD offers effortless elegance. You can find one at Jumia for just ₦5,500, or check out Style in Lagos and revolve for other options.

3. Hot pink midi dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pink is a colour that exudes femininity; that’s why this Bardot Amrika pink dress is one to die for. It’s on the high side, but it’s certainly worth it. See it here.

4. A mini corset gown

Pulse Nigeria

Corset gowns are a flattering choice for many body types. We found the cutest corset gown on Jumia and Style in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Silk slip dresses

Pulse Nigeria