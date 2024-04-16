5 best itel phones that offer great value

The best itel phones

1. A58 Pro

Stepping up from the A27, the A58 Pro features a larger 6.6-inch HD+ display, powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its triple rear camera system (13 MP main + 0.3 MP depth sensor + 0.3 MP AI lens) and 5 MP front-facing camera offer enhanced photography capabilities. Like its predecessor, it comes with a 5000mAh battery. Check it out here.

2. Itel P55

Designed for users prioritising battery life, the P55 boasts a massive 6.8-inch HD+ display and a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its triple rear camera setup (13 MP main + 0.3 MP depth sensor + 0.3 MP AI lens) and 8 MP front camera ensure satisfactory photography. With a substantial 5000mAh battery, it promises extended usage on a single charge.

3. Itel P40

Serving as the successor to the P38 model, the itel P40 offers notable upgrades without a significant price increase. With a 6.6-inch display, Android 12 operating system, and a 13MP+VGA main camera, it provides a satisfactory user experience. Coupled with a 6000mAh battery, it promises extended usage on a single char

4. Itel S23

The latest addition to Itel's lineup, the S23 boasts a 6.6-inch high-resolution IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, making it a compelling option in Nigeria's smartphone market.

Featuring Android 12, it offers a smooth user experience. With a 50MP + 0.3MP main camera and an 8MP front camera, it promises excellent photography. Powered by the Unisoc Tiger T606 Octa-Core processor, paired with 128GB ROM and 4/8GB RAM, it ensures seamless performance. Plus, its 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage.

5. Itel A70

