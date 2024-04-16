That’s why we found the best yet affordable itel phones that will give you good value for your money.
5 best itel phones that offer great value
When it comes to affordable phones, itel phones carry the banner of affordability.
The best itel phones
1. A58 Pro
Stepping up from the A27, the A58 Pro features a larger 6.6-inch HD+ display, powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its triple rear camera system (13 MP main + 0.3 MP depth sensor + 0.3 MP AI lens) and 5 MP front-facing camera offer enhanced photography capabilities. Like its predecessor, it comes with a 5000mAh battery. Check it out here.
2. Itel P55
Designed for users prioritising battery life, the P55 boasts a massive 6.8-inch HD+ display and a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its triple rear camera setup (13 MP main + 0.3 MP depth sensor + 0.3 MP AI lens) and 8 MP front camera ensure satisfactory photography. With a substantial 5000mAh battery, it promises extended usage on a single charge.
3. Itel P40
Serving as the successor to the P38 model, the itel P40 offers notable upgrades without a significant price increase. With a 6.6-inch display, Android 12 operating system, and a 13MP+VGA main camera, it provides a satisfactory user experience. Coupled with a 6000mAh battery, it promises extended usage on a single char
4. Itel S23
The latest addition to Itel's lineup, the S23 boasts a 6.6-inch high-resolution IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, making it a compelling option in Nigeria's smartphone market.
Featuring Android 12, it offers a smooth user experience. With a 50MP + 0.3MP main camera and an 8MP front camera, it promises excellent photography. Powered by the Unisoc Tiger T606 Octa-Core processor, paired with 128GB ROM and 4/8GB RAM, it ensures seamless performance. Plus, its 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage.
5. Itel A70
Itel stepped boldly into 2024 with the launch of the Itel A70, a budget-friendly smartphone tailored for cost-conscious consumers. Featuring an impressive 256GB storage capacity, this ultra-affordable device comes with a modest price tag of only 7K. Sporting a sleek design reminiscent of the iPhone and an intuitive user interface reminiscent of iOS, the Itel A70 promises a delightful user experience. See how much it costs here.
