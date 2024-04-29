Since a woman's hair is often considered her crowning glory, actor and producer Diane Russet consistently keeps hers on point, wig and all.
Diane Russet's top 5 must-have wigs for every woman
Diane Russet’s wig game is unmatched.
Her ever-changing and flawlessly styled wigs are a major reason she's our wig inspiration for the week.
1. The Classic Curl
Diane's bust-length curly wig is a must-have for anyone who loves a touch of glamour. The deep curls add volume and texture, making it a versatile piece that complements any outfit. Check out Solange HR stores for this look.
2. Bouncing curls
For those who love a tighter curl pattern, Diane's baby curl wig is a playful option. It's a perfect choice for showcasing natural African American textures and adding a touch of personality. Honeycstrands, Diane's hairstylist's brand, offers a similar style.
3. 14-inch Power Bob
When Diane needs to mean business, she rocks a sleek 14-inch bob wig from Honeycstrands. This sophisticated style adds instant glow and frames the face beautifully.
4. Brown highlights
Brown highlights can add a touch of dimension and depth to black hair. Diane demonstrates this perfectly with her brown highlight deep wave wig from honeycstrands. It's a subtle way to add some extra oomph to your look.
5. Blonde waves
Blondes have fun more they say. Your guess is as good as mine, she got the wig from Honeycstrands.
So next time you're looking to switch up your look, take inspiration from Diane Russet's fabulous wig collection.
