One of the celebrities with the most simple yet gorgeous makeup is Nigerian music sensation Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi.
ADVERTISEMENT
The secret to Tems’ flawless, sweatproof makeup revealed
In case you are wondering how Tems’ makeup looks so good, we have the secret.
Recommended articles
Good makeup is especially important when you are performing on stage and also living in humid climates. You don’t want to look sweaty or patchy under bright lights.
Here’s how Tem’s makeup artist, Kayla Perez, keeps her makeup long-lasting:
ADVERTISEMENT
She says that “the choice of primer, foundation, application, and setting powders is also key to ensuring a look that won’t budge onstage through the dancing, sweating, and bright lights.”
You should definitely check Tems' makeup artist selection to keep your makeup flawless.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Next story
ADVERTISEMENT