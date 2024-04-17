ADVERTISEMENT
The secret to Tems’ flawless, sweatproof makeup revealed

Temi Iwalaiye

In case you are wondering how Tems’ makeup looks so good, we have the secret.

One of the celebrities with the most simple yet gorgeous makeup is Nigerian music sensation Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi.

Good makeup is especially important when you are performing on stage and also living in humid climates. You don’t want to look sweaty or patchy under bright lights.

Here’s how Tem’s makeup artist, Kayla Perez, keeps her makeup long-lasting:

  1. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
  2. One size till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
  3. Kryolan Official Fixing Spray
  4. One size by Patrick Starrr Secure The Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer
She says that “the choice of primer, foundation, application, and setting powders is also key to ensuring a look that won’t budge onstage through the dancing, sweating, and bright lights.”

You should definitely check Tems' makeup artist selection to keep your makeup flawless.

