Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Tiwa proves that style can shine even in everyday wear. This outfit breaks away from her usual glamorous persona, offering a relatable and achievable choice.

Tiwa Savage’s Look

Top: Tiwa opted for a baby tee crop top from True Religion's Raglan Baby Tee collection. This top costs cost ₦101,458. True Religion delivers to Nigeria - if you are interested, check it out here.

Jeans: She paired it with classic mid-rise skinny jeans from True Religion, offering a timeless silhouette. It cost ₦255,815 if you are interested.

Budget-Friendly Options

While the original outfit boasts designer labels, achieving a similar vibe doesn't require breaking the bank. Here are some alternatives:

Top: We found a crop top with the same colour schemes and prints around ₦10,358 here providing a budget-friendly alternative.

Bottoms: Jumia offers a variety of skinny jeans at accessible price points. You can find a suitable pair for around ₦9,900.