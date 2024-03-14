ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how to recreate Tiwa Savage's latest style.

Steal Tiwa Savage's style
Steal Tiwa Savage's style

Recommended articles

Tiwa proves that style can shine even in everyday wear. This outfit breaks away from her usual glamorous persona, offering a relatable and achievable choice.

Top: Tiwa opted for a baby tee crop top from True Religion's Raglan Baby Tee collection. This top costs cost ₦101,458. True Religion delivers to Nigeria - if you are interested, check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeans: She paired it with classic mid-rise skinny jeans from True Religion, offering a timeless silhouette. It cost ₦255,815 if you are interested.

While the original outfit boasts designer labels, achieving a similar vibe doesn't require breaking the bank. Here are some alternatives:

Crop top [aliexpress]
Crop top [aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria

Top: We found a crop top with the same colour schemes and prints around ₦10,358 here providing a budget-friendly alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottoms: Jumia offers a variety of skinny jeans at accessible price points. You can find a suitable pair for around ₦9,900.

Tiwa Savage's latest look inspires us to embrace a more casual yet stylish approach to everyday dressing in a classic statement top and classic jeans, you can recreate a similar vibe without the designer price tag.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The dangers of excess belly fat

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

How to have longer hair [ibienemagazine]

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world