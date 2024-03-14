Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look
Here's how to recreate Tiwa Savage's latest style.
Recommended articles
Tiwa proves that style can shine even in everyday wear. This outfit breaks away from her usual glamorous persona, offering a relatable and achievable choice.
Tiwa Savage’s Look
Top: Tiwa opted for a baby tee crop top from True Religion's Raglan Baby Tee collection. This top costs cost ₦101,458. True Religion delivers to Nigeria - if you are interested, check it out here.
Jeans: She paired it with classic mid-rise skinny jeans from True Religion, offering a timeless silhouette. It cost ₦255,815 if you are interested.
Budget-Friendly Options
While the original outfit boasts designer labels, achieving a similar vibe doesn't require breaking the bank. Here are some alternatives:
Top: We found a crop top with the same colour schemes and prints around ₦10,358 here providing a budget-friendly alternative.
Bottoms: Jumia offers a variety of skinny jeans at accessible price points. You can find a suitable pair for around ₦9,900.
Tiwa Savage's latest look inspires us to embrace a more casual yet stylish approach to everyday dressing in a classic statement top and classic jeans, you can recreate a similar vibe without the designer price tag.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng