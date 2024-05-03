ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Where to get the perfect massage and facial in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some of the top-rated skincare spas and massage places in Lagos.

Best massage and facial spots in Lagos
Best massage and facial spots in Lagos

Life can get a bit stressful, and you might be in need of a sweet massage and some facial treatment.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

This spa offers medical facial fillers, botox, microneedling, laser facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They use licensed aestheticians and are known for their excellent customer service and luxurious ambience. They also have a lot of celebrity clients and are at located at 35 Ihuntayi Street VI.

This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and waxing services. They use high-quality products and have a team of experienced therapists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body wraps, and other treatments. They specialise in Moroccan hammam treatments and have a team of experienced therapists.

This is one of the best places to get cheap, affordable massages in Lagos. This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They are known for their state-of-the-art equipment and their team of highly trained professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and other treatments. They have a relaxing atmosphere and use organic products.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wig inspiration from Diane Russet

Diane Russet's top 5 must-have wigs for every woman

Best massage and facial spots in Lagos

Where to get the perfect massage and facial in Lagos

Best dinner gowns for a date

5 drop-dead gorgeous dinner gowns that will leave your man speechless