Where to get the perfect massage and facial in Lagos

Here are the best places to get a massage and facials in Lagos:

1. Hello Perfect

ADVERTISEMENT

This spa offers medical facial fillers, botox, microneedling, laser facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They use licensed aestheticians and are known for their excellent customer service and luxurious ambience. They also have a lot of celebrity clients and are at located at 35 Ihuntayi Street VI.

2. Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa Lagos

This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and waxing services. They use high-quality products and have a team of experienced therapists.

3. Pax & Pearl Body Works

ADVERTISEMENT

This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body wraps, and other treatments. They specialise in Moroccan hammam treatments and have a team of experienced therapists.

4. Dermaspace Aesthetic & Wellness

This is one of the best places to get cheap, affordable massages in Lagos. This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They are known for their state-of-the-art equipment and their team of highly trained professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Oriki Spa