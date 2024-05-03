Life can get a bit stressful, and you might be in need of a sweet massage and some facial treatment.
Where to get the perfect massage and facial in Lagos
Here are some of the top-rated skincare spas and massage places in Lagos.
Here are the best places to get a massage and facials in Lagos:
1. Hello Perfect
This spa offers medical facial fillers, botox, microneedling, laser facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They use licensed aestheticians and are known for their excellent customer service and luxurious ambience. They also have a lot of celebrity clients and are at located at 35 Ihuntayi Street VI.
2. Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa Lagos
This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and waxing services. They use high-quality products and have a team of experienced therapists.
3. Pax & Pearl Body Works
This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body wraps, and other treatments. They specialise in Moroccan hammam treatments and have a team of experienced therapists.
4. Dermaspace Aesthetic & Wellness
This is one of the best places to get cheap, affordable massages in Lagos. This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, body scrubs, and other treatments. They are known for their state-of-the-art equipment and their team of highly trained professionals.
5. Oriki Spa
This spa offers a variety of facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and other treatments. They have a relaxing atmosphere and use organic products.
