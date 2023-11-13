5 PS5 games to buy when next you visit the video game shop

Released in late 2020, the PS5 was designed to deliver a next-generation gaming experience.

It features a powerful custom-designed CPU and GPU, enabling ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections, as well as faster load times and smoother gameplay.

Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

The PS5 also introduced the innovative DualSense controller, incorporating haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing a more immersive feel to in-game actions and enhancing overall gaming sensations.

This impressive console supports 4K gaming, allowing players to enjoy high-quality graphics and a more immersive visual experience.

Since its release, it has become a highly sought-after gaming platform with a diverse library of games, including both exclusive titles and multi-platform releases.

Getty

Perhaps you might be confused on what games you need to play on your PS5 console, or you’re probably bored of the early discs you purchased when you first got your console.

ADVERTISEMENT

No worries, in this article, we will reveal 5 games you really need to buy when next you visit your gaming store.

1. FC 24

Sosogames.com

I’m sure most if you know this already, but now would be a good time to put that FIFA 23 disc away for the foreseeable future.

Yes. The FIFA era is over. EA Sports have since released a brand new soccer video game franchise called FC 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was released in September 2023, and even though it might be a bit difficult to accept this reality, FC 24 is in many ways better than FIFA 23.

If you’re worried about the pricing, we’ve curated a list of places you can get EA Sports FC 24 or as low as N58,000.

2. Spider-Man 2

Sosogames.com

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a 2023 action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, and features a narrative inspired by its long-running comic book mythology which is also derived from various adaptations in other media.

It is the third entry in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, acting as a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) and a follow-up to the successful video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020).

In this installment, Peter Parker and Miles Morales struggle to navigate the next steps in their personal lives while combating several new threats.

Insomniac went absolutely ‘crazy’ on this game which is currently enjoying positive reviews worldwide.

Spider-Man 2 is a game you really need to buy, possibly one of the most innovative titles in the franchise’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Elden Ring

Konga.com

Elden Ring swooped home some of the biggest awards at the last edition of The Game Awards.

It won the award for ‘Game of the Year’ in 2022, and rightfully so.

This one of those games where once you get locked in, it’s hard to even come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elden Ring is by far the best game coming out of FromSoftware since the original Dark Souls, taking its particular brand of gameplay to an open world for the first time.

There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be playing this game as a PS5 owner.

4. Street Fighter 6

Jumia

Street Fighter 6 is arguably one of the best games of the fighting game genre in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter your skill level, all types of players will find something to enjoy here.

If you enjoy the Street Fighter series for its hardcore and competitive elements, they you will surely like this edition.

It is also the friendliest fighting game ever for newcomers to the genre.

It features new modern controls, as well as an innovative RPG World Tour mode that teaches the ins and outs of many of the game’s characters and mechanics.

There’s so much to enjoy for PS5 users with this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. God of War: Ragnarok

Konga.com

God of War Ragnarok is such a fitting end to the end of Kratos' Norse mythology storyline.

It is one of the most popular PS5 games of all time, we can only assume every PS5 user owns a copy of this.

Wait…you don’t?...well that’s a shocker because there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be playing this game. None at all!

ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Monica studios has continued to be a trailblazer with the God of War franchise.

From the captivating storyline to the brilliant puzzles, the combat and gameplay is an impressive evolution of the extremely satisfying mechanics from the last game too.

This game is a certified member of the PS5 starter pack and honestly, we have no doubts you’ll thank us later once you get locked in.