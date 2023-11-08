Cheap deals: 3 places to buy EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 with less than N70K

FC 24 is the new soccer game developed by EA Sports following their controversial split from football’s governing body FIFA.
Check out 3 of the most affordable places to buy EA FC 24 video game without breaking the bank.
Following the release of EA’s new soccer game, fans had voiced concerns over the price of the Standard and Ultimate Editions.
However, prices were expected to increase significantly due to several factors - the obvious one being that there was a total revamp of the EA Sports FIFA franchise.
The new game has introduced several new features to improve gameplay and the overall user experience including HyperMotion V technology, Frostbite engine, and PlayStyles optimised by Opta.
Pulse Sports reported that the EA FC 24 was expected to start selling for a starting price of N69,000 for the Standard Edition and N99,000 for the Ultimate Edition following the worldwide release.
However, PlayStation 5 users in Nigeria need not fret, as we’ve compiled a list of budget-friendly places where you can get a copy of EA FC 24 amid the harsh reality of our economy.
Konga
Looking to buy a copy of FC 24 without breaking the bank? Konga’s prices are certainly one of the very best on the market.
Fc 24 is currently on sale on Konga for N58,000.
There are no cons to this deal as it’s currently one of the best available on the market.
All you need to do is head over to the official Konga store, search for ‘Electronic Arts EA Sports PS5 FC 24’ and place your order.
We advise you to hurry now before it gets sold out because yesterday’s price is not today's price.
However, you might be required to pay a small delivery fee depending on your location or you could just place your order and head over to the closest store next to you for pick up. Easy peasy.
Soso Games
Soso Games have been around for a few years now and have so far proved to be one of the best vendors when it comes to gadgets, video gaming and even mobile gaming.
EA FC 24 is currently available on their official store for just N59,000.
To get this deal, head over to the official Sosogames store, click the search button and input the term ‘PS5 EA SPORTS FC 24 (FIFA 24)’, after which you can order a copy of EA’s new game.
There’s a small delivery fee to pay as well regardless of whether you’re in Lagos as they also offer nationwide delivery.
Once you order online, you can also track your order to keep tabs on your incoming item.
VG stores
Another place for PlayStation 5 users to get a copy of EA SPORTS FC 24 for a decent price is at VG stores.
VG stores is another popular marketplace in Nigeria to purchase high-quality video games, accessories, and consoles.
EA FC 24 is currently on sale for N65,000 on their official store.
To get a copy, head over to their website and search for ‘EA Sports FC 24 PS5’.
However, there’s also a pretty affordable delivery fee to pay to complete your order.
Note that due to the current flux of the exchange rate, prices may be subject to change at any time. You can also check out selected stores for available offers and promos.
