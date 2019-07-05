A combined team of `Operation Puff Adder’ and police operatives in Bayelsa states have reportedly smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate in the state.

This was announced in a statement by police spokesperson in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to NAN, Butswat said police acted on a tip-off and arrested one “Adebayo Bello ‘M’ 43 years.”

He explained that Bello, a native of Osun State and one Onomis Idegbe ‘M’ 35, were trailed by the operatives to Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa, NAN reports.

He said, “On July 1, 2019, some vehicles, including a Toyota Camry LE with Reg No KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2. OG, with Reg No SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep, with Reg No. LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout at Obungha community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

It would be recalled that suspected gunmen on Monday invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Yenagoa Local Government Area, and killed four Police personnel on duty, including the Divisional Police Officer.