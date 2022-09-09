RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into a heated exchange over the death of Queen Elizabeth?

Temi Iwalaiye

Jeff Bezos slammed this US professor of Nigerian descent over her tweets about the Queen.

Uju and Jeff exchanged words on Twitter
Uju and Jeff exchanged words on Twitter

The Queen died yesterday Thursday, September 8th 2022. While rumours of her death were going around, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying, May her pain is excruciating.”

Recommended articles

Uju's deleted tweet that caused the ruckus
Uju's deleted tweet that caused the ruckus Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, the third richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos saw the tweet and quoted it saying, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Under the tweet, a Twitter user said, “Ewww you stink,” Anya resplied: “You mean like your p-ssy?”

Anya didn’t let Bezos off the hook, after Elizabeth’s death was confirmed, writing: “May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.”

She followed up with this tweet
She followed up with this tweet Pulse Nigeria

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

Twitter has since deleted the tweet but her account still remains.

Her university, Carnegie Mellon University, relinquished any liability from her statements. They posted on their social media, “We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

The public views are polarised, and while some people think it’s not the right time and place to say so, many blame the monarchy and the British government for the genocide of the Biafran people.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into a heated exchange over the death of Queen Elizabeth?

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into a heated exchange over the death of Queen Elizabeth?

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

Buhari expresses sadness over demise of Queen Elizabeth of England

Buhari expresses sadness over demise of Queen Elizabeth of England

APC will triumph in South-East in 2023 poll says Uzodimma

APC will triumph in South-East in 2023 poll says Uzodimma

DSS finds military uniforms, foreign currencies in bandits' negotiator's house

DSS finds military uniforms, foreign currencies in bandits' negotiator's house

FG’s efforts to tackle malnutrition taking shape – Osinbajo

FG’s efforts to tackle malnutrition taking shape – Osinbajo

Jibrin’s resignation as PDP BoT Chairman a distraction – Wike

Jibrin’s resignation as PDP BoT Chairman a distraction – Wike

Trending

Queen Elizabeth II

What happens now that Queen Elizabeth is dead?

Prince Charles to become the next ruler of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (CNN)

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Queen Elizabeth II.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96