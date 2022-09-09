Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into a heated exchange over the death of Queen Elizabeth?

Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, the third richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos saw the tweet and quoted it saying, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Under the tweet, a Twitter user said, “Ewww you stink,” Anya resplied: “You mean like your p-ssy?”

Anya didn’t let Bezos off the hook, after Elizabeth’s death was confirmed, writing: “May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.”

Pulse Nigeria

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

Twitter has since deleted the tweet but her account still remains.

Her university, Carnegie Mellon University, relinquished any liability from her statements. They posted on their social media, “We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”